Devon Windsor Sizzles In A Red One-Piece: ‘Major Bond Girl Vibes’

Devon Windsor‘s latest Instagram upload featured the model sporting a crimson-colored swimsuit while standing on the beach. The Victoria’s Secret model took to her swimsuit collection Instagram account to share the sultry snap, which she did on Saturday, May 16.

The ruby red one-piece boasted a collar and a V-neck neckline that plunged down her chest. It also featured a belt that wrapped around her waist, cinched in the middle with a silver buckle. The bottoms of the bathing suit didn’t curve up like a V on her hips; instead, they were designed more like boy shorts, providing more coverage. Still, Devon’s tanned legs were on prominent display, seeming to go on forever.

As noted in the caption of the snapshot, the swimsuit was named the Ava Full Piece, and featured in her Devon Windsor Swim collection.

Though Devon didn’t tag the location of the image, it appeared to be a beautiful day where she was. The sky was a brilliant shade of blue. The sand was white. The water was clear as it lapped up on the shore.

Devon turned her head upwards to the sun, closing her eyes and soaking up its rays. She bent one arm at the elbow, her hand touching the back of her head. Her other arm dropped down beside her, holding a pair of black sunglasses.

Her hair appeared wet, as if she had just gone swimming in the ocean. Her locks were deeply parted and hung over her shoulder. Her tresses were a mix of platinum blond and brunette, giving her strands a two-toned look.

Her light brown brows arched high over her eyes. She appeared to wear a light orange shadow that shone in the sunlight. The color of her pout seemed to match the color of her lids.

As for her jewelry, Devon accessorized her red-hot look with two necklaces, multiple bracelets on her wrist, and dainty earrings.

In the comments section of the post, her fans adored the look. One follower commented the post with two heart-eye emoji. Another used the explosion emoji to express their feelings.

Previously, as The Inquisitr reported, Devon wore a summery, white bikini while she lounged by a pool filled with cerulean water. The two-piece stood out against her sun-kissed skin. The bikini top featured a rectangular dip at her décolletage, while the bottoms sported a belt. Devon paired the look with dark sunglasses and a bandana wrapped around her head.