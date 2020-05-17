Rianna Conner Carpenter Displays Major Underboob In New NSFW Snapshot

American Playboy model Rianna Conner Carpenter, who is well-known to tease her fans with her skin-baring snaps, shared yet another steamy photograph on her Instagram page Saturday.

In the snap, Rianna wore a dangerously-tiny, white crop top that had the words “Yes Daddy” printed on it. The barely-there top struggled to contain her assets and allowed her to flash major underboob.

That’s not all, but she teamed the risque crop with an equally skimpy pink lace thong that was pulled up high on her slender hips, while its front scooped down to showcase her flat lower torso. The racy ensemble also drew viewers’ attention toward her sculpted abs, taut stomach, and sexy legs. The raunchy pic can be viewed on Instagram.

Rianna apparently sported a full face of makeup to keep it glamorous. She appeared to have applied a beige foundation and dusted her cheeks with a coral blush. It seemed as if she wore a dark mauve lipstick, opted for smokey eye makeup, and applied a thick coat of mascara over her eyelashes.

She wore her blond tressed in soft curls, tied them in two ponytails, and let them cascade over her shoulders and ample bosoms.

The picture was apparently captured in Rianna’s house. To strike a pose, she knelt on a red, carpeted floor. A painting could be seen hanging on the wall behind her, while the room also featured a brown chandelier hanging right above where Rianna sat. She tugged at the strap of her thong, slightly puckered her lips, and gazed right at the camera.

A Magic 8-Ball — which is a plastic sphere made to look like an eight-ball and that is used for fortune-telling or seeking advice — could be seen lying on the floor in front of her. In the caption, she naughtily asked her fans to make a wish, adding that she might make it come true. Rianna also tagged her photographer and creative director in the post for acknowledgment.

Within three hours of posting, the snap amassed more than 15,000 likes and 310-plus comments.

“I wish you were here with me now dressed just like that,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Damn, I want to kiss you over and over again,” another user expressed his wishful thinking.

“I wish I could wake up to you every morning and go to sleep every night with you wrapped in my arms here in Colorado!” a third admirer remarked.

The snap was also liked by many of Rianna’s fellow models and IG influencers, including Francia James, Olivia Ann Jones, and Shani Hollywood.