Donald Trump Jr. Doubles Down On ‘Pedophile’ Charge Against Joe Biden

Hours after “joking” about former Vice President Joe Biden being a pedophile, Donald Trump Jr. doubled down on his insinuations, Raw Story reported.

On Saturday, responding to The New York Times — which first reported on the story — President Donald Trump‘s eldest son tweeted a video compilation of Biden showing affection to children. “All the touching & hair sniffing is TOTALLY APPROPRIATE & 100% NORMAL. Everyone does it!,” he wrote.

“There are SO MANY different clips of @joebiden bizarrely & inappropriately sniffing hair & getting touchy with young girls that Twitter made me break up this 4 min comp into two separate videos. Does anyone really think this is normal behavior from Joe!???”

Earlier in the day, Trump Jr. posted an image of Biden saying, “See you later, alligator,” accompanied with a picture of an alligator responding, “In a while, pedophile.” Journalists were quick to take note of the post, and Trump responded that he was only “joking around” when he posted the pictures.

The videos Trump Jr. posted a few hours later show Biden touching, kissing, and hugging children during swearing-in ceremonies at the Capitol. As Raw Story noted, accusations that the former vice president abuses children are part of the far-right QAnon conspiracy theory.

The charges seem to be part of the Trump campaign’s broader strategy. In recent weeks, Trump and his allies have intensified their attacks on Biden, going as far as to run advertisement campaigns that insinuate Biden is experiencing cognitive decline. The attacks come amid the coronavirus pandemic and as polls show Biden with an advantage in key battleground states.

In a statement, Biden’s spokesman Andrew Bates suggested that the onslaught of attacks is an attempt to distract the public from the fact that Trump has bungled the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“No repulsive, manipulative tactic will change the subject from how almost 90,000 Americans have paid for Donald Trump’s coronavirus negligence with their lives and how the booming economy he inherited from the Obama-Biden Administration is now suffering from depression-level job losses,” Bates told the NYT.

Trump Jr., a prominent surrogate of the president’s 2020 campaign, has spent months spreading similar insinuations about Biden, frequently describing the Democrat as “creepy.” The president’s eldest son has also questioned Biden’s cognitive health.

Kyle Rivas / Getty Images

The coronavirus pandemic has forced both Biden and Trump off the campaign trail, but the president’s team has invested in advertisements attacking the Democrat over his mental health, and over his record on China. Some Democratic insiders reportedly fear that Biden is letting Trump define him in the eyes of the electorate.

Longtime adviser and spokesman to Hillary Clinton Philippe Reines, former executive director of the New York State Democratic Party Basil Smikle, and Democratic strategist Brad Bannon have all argued that Biden needs a change of strategy if he wants to beat Trump in November.