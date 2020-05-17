Search For Missing Colorado Woman, Suzanne Morphew, Turns Up ‘Personal Item’

Investigators have gotten one of their first significant breaks in the search for missing Colorado woman Suzanne Morphew, 49, who went missing on Mother’s Day. According to an official press release from the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office, a “personal item” that investigators believe belonged to Morphew turned up in their search on Friday. Authorities have not disclosed what the item is or where it was found.

The statement divulged that more almost 90 investigators were involved in the search for Morphew, including local, state, and federal investigators. They searched a 2-5 mile terrain near West Highway 50 and County Road 225, near Maysville, which is where she is believed to have last been seen. They have started searching near rugged and steep terrain in hopes they will find more items that may have belonged to her.

“While investigators aren’t releasing details about what may have been found they can confirm that Ms. Morphew has not yet been located to date,” confirms the press release.

Aside from the local authorities, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the FBI are also involved in the search and have dedicated a tipline to the case for anyone that may have information regarding Morphew’s vanishment.

The Department of Corrections Search Team, Colorado Department of Transportation, Colorado State Patrol, K9 Assistance, and at least four other groups were part of Friday’s search team.

KDVR reported that there is now a $200,000 reward for her safe return.

“Initially, her husband offered a reward of $100,000 for her safe return. A family member matched that amount and announced a $200,000 reward with no questions asked on Thursday,” said the outlet.

According to an article from The Daily Beast, Morphew went cycling near Maysville on May 10. A neighbor reported her missing after she did not return from her bike ride. Her husband was allegedly out of town.

The same article also says a GoFundMe page was set up by Morphew’s nephew, Trevor Noel, to aid the searchers. By Saturday afternoon, the fund supposedly raised over $28,000.

Noel previously told reporters that her bike was discovered the evening she disappeared, but they did not know what condition it was in when found.

Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze has not said if Morphew’s husband is considered a suspect in the woman’s disappearance, but they have also yet to rule out foul play. The sheriff previously said it was unlikely animals took her.

Many of Morphew’s friends and family have taken to social media to share news and to support each other during this troubling time.