Chris Brown Leaves A Sweet Birthday Message For His Baby Mama Ammika Harris On Instagram: ‘You Are Beauty’

Chris Brown gifted the mother of his child, Ammika Harris, with a loving anecdote for her birthday.

The model and new mom to Brown’s son, Aeko Brown, celebrated turning 27 years old on Saturday, May 16. To celebrate, Brown decided to show Harris and the rest of his 65.3 million Instagram followers how much she means to him. He posted a photo of Harris smiling for the camera as she sat on a grey couch. In the image, Harris wore a black, oversized sweatshirt with orange tennis shoes. She finished the look with a silver chain and hoops. Harris’ dark hair was also styled in loose curls that stopped at her shoulders.

Brown, who typically leaves short Instagram captions on his timeline, left a lengthy message for Harris. He reflected on the first time they met each other and pointed out what he loves about her under the photo.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY BOO,” Brown began.

“THE ONLY OTHER PERSON THAT LOOKS AT YOU THE WAY I DO IS AEKO. WHEN WE FIRST MET I GOT ON YA NERVES…you told me I talk too much… SO THEN I SHUT THE F**K UP AND STARTED LISTENING! YOU ARE LIGHT, YOU ARE LOVE, and you are BEAUTY.”

After posting his touching tribute, Brown closed his comments to the public. This is something the singer typically does when he posts Harris, Aeko, or his daughter, Royalty Brown on his timeline. While he didn’t allow anyone to share their opinion on his post, Brown allowed them to “like” the photo. At the time of publishing, the post had more than 990,000 likes.

According to Hollywood Life, Brown shocked his fans by being vocal about Harris. Since they reportedly got back together, both Brown and Harris have been keeping the details regarding their relationship private. However, they both post plenty of photos and videos of Aeko. Brown also sporadically reposts photos of Harris and Aeko on his page. The pair had allegedly broken up before Harris became pregnant with their son. After they welcomed their baby in November 2019, they reportedly worked on communicating better with one another.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Harris and Aeko are both in Germany. She moved to Germany weeks before the coronavirus pandemic, while Brown was in Los Angeles. Since the alleged couple can’t see each other, they connect through calls, text, and social media. For Brown’s birthday on Tuesday, May, 5, Harris celebrated him in a public way as well. For her “Happy Birthday” post, she shared several photos of Aeko and Brown on her Instagram page. The first photo showed the 5-month-old tot wearing an orange, Gucci onesie as he rested next to a photo of his dad. She also added a photo of her and Brown at a party early in their relationship.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY DADDY!!!!!!! I LOVE YOU,” Harris wrote, followed by tagging Brown and adding a heart emoji.