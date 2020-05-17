Jinger Duggar, Jeremy Vuolo, & Their Daughter Felicity Remind Fans Of The Beatles In Cute Family Photo

Jeremy shared a snapshot of the family of three crossing a road.

Jinger Duggar’s husband, Jeremy Vuolo, shared a cute family photo with his 670,000 Instagram followers on Saturday. The snapshot had many of the Counting On star’s fans comparing him, his wife, and their adorable daughter to The Beatles.

In the photo, Jinger, Jeremy, and Felicity were pictured strolling across a crosswalk on a neighborhood street lined with parked cars. While Felicity may only be one year old, she was toddling along in front of her parents all by herself. The curly-haired tot was dressed in a pair of tiny cuffed skinny jeans, a red long-sleeved shirt, and white sneakers.

Jeremy was a step or two behind his daughter. He was clad in an off-white coat, skinny jeans, and white sneakers. His denim pants had a dark wash that almost exactly matched the color of Felicity’s bottoms.

Jinger brought up the rear. For the family photo shoot, she wore a baggy white top underneath a suede coat that was a warm terracotta hue. She broke the family trend of wearing blue denim by rocking a pair of black skinny jeans. She completed her casual ensemble with a pair of white athletic shoes that featured accents in a few different earthy colors that complemented her jacket. She wore her blond hair down and curled at the ends.

In the caption of his post, Jeremy shared some of his musings on being quarantined with his family. He wrote that it has made him realize how “enjoyable” it is to spend time with Jinger doing simple things like praying together and talking over coffee. He asked his fans to respond to his post by sharing some of the things they’ve discovered that they’re “extra grateful for” during these unprecedented times, and many of them complied with his request. However, others took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the photo that he shared.

A number of Jeremy’s followers remarked on how the image looked like it was inspired by The Beatles’ iconic 1969 Abbey Road album cover, which pictured the five members of the British band strolling across the Abbey Road zebra crossing in London.

“I love this Beatles picture yall are doing here,” read one response to his post.

“First thing I thought of – Abbey Road,” another fan wrote.

“Nice Beatles reference,” a third admirer remarked.

“Love The Abbey Road vibe!” a fourth commenter enthused.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jinger and Jeremy recently participated in a Q&A, and they shared a few details about how their family has been spending their free time at home amid the COVID-19 outbreak. They said that they’ve been doing a lot of puzzles, and Jeremy and Felicity have a dance-off every night. However, Jeremy didn’t say whether they groove to any Beatles tunes.