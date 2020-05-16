Maria Menounos Shows Off Her Incredible Body In A Tiny, Striped Bikini On Instagram

American entertainment reporter and TV personality Maria Menounos shared a very hot bikini picture on her Instagram page on Saturday.

In the picture, the 41-year-old could be seen rocking a strapless bikini in black and white color. The bikini top featured a push-up feature that enabled Maria to show off a glimpse of her enviable cleavage. That’s not all, but the skimpy ensemble made it impossible to miss her sculpted abs and taut stomach.

Maria apparently applied a tanning lotion all over her body which gave her skin an oily, illuminating look. She lied atop a white sun lounger to soak up the sun. She also had a small table beside her on which she kept her hat, a basket, a water bottle, an apple, and a spray bottle.

She pulled off a no-makeup look to show off her natural beauty and tied her brunette tresses in a messy bun. In terms of accessories, Maria opted for a pair of studded ear cuffs, black sunglasses, and multiple gold pendants that rested at the base of her throat, drawing viewers’ attention toward her beautiful décolletage.

Maria did not mention the location of her post, however, she wrote in the caption that she loves to work by the pool. She also asked her fans about their ideal work locations.

Within two hours of going live, the snap garnered more than 17,000 likes. Her most ardent admirers also flocked to the comments section and posted 200-plus messages to praise Maria’s amazing body as well as her sense of style. Many followers also replied to the caption and enthusiastically wrote about their favorite work locations.

“I love to work in solitude with white noise playing in my earbuds (I clearly have ADD),” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“You always look so perfect,” another user chimed in, adding multiple heart emoji.

“You have a great smile!! Its always nice seeing smiling faces these days, hopefully, you and your family are staying safe during these crazy times!” a third admirer remarked.

“You look very pretty! Beautiful swimsuit. You look like you’re modeling for Sports Illustrated,” a fourth follower wrote.

Apart from her regular followers, many of Maria’s fellow TV personalities, celebrities, and Instagram models also liked and commented on the picture, including Ashley Grace, Ashley Kramer, and Dimitri Giannetos.

This isn’t the first time that Maria teased her fans with a hot snap. Not too long ago, she shared a post in which she was featured sizzling on the beach in a blue bikini. The risque ensemble enabled her to flaunt her amazing body, particularly her taut stomach and her well-toned legs.