WWE Rumors: Vince McMahon Believes The Coronavirus Is A Big ‘Annoyance’

Things have been anything but typical or convenient for WWE during the coronavirus pandemic, and Vince McMahon is extremely frustrated. With lost revenue, budget cuts, and events taking place in empty arenas, his typical plans for things have not taken place as he envisioned. Rumors are going around that Vince finds the entire situation to be one big “annoyance.”

No one has been able to have a typical and normal life during the outbreak of COVID-19, and that has caused significant adjustments to come about. WWE has moved events and held them with no fans in attendance while having to cut back on many things that make the company unique.

These changes have caused a lot of tension within the company, and most of it is falling on the shoulders of Vince.

According to Wrestling Observer Radio, by way of Ringside News, Vince is finding it difficult to deal with what is going on outside of WWE. The rumors state that he doesn’t like how it is interfering with business inside the wrestling ring, as reported by Dave Meltzer.

“As it was explained to me, Vince McMahon is not receptive to the outside world. He finds what is going on in the outside world as an annoyance because it is getting in the way of his vision, you know? He’s got a vision, and all these people are freaking getting in the way of what he wants to do by not letting him run whatever.”

Vince is undoubtedly not going to jeopardize the health and safety of his superstars or employees. Still, the fact that so many things have changed is a considerable bother to him.

WWE

WrestleMania took place in early April without a single fan in attendance, and it took place over two nights. Money In The Bank also had no fans in the seats, but it allowed for unprecedented changes to both the women’s and men’s Ladder Matches.

Upcoming episodes of weekly TV shows and some other pay-per-views will probably continue to run without fans. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Vince is “determined” to have people filling the seats for SummerSlam in late August.

Major League Baseball, MLS, the NBA, the NFL, the NHL, and many other sports leagues around the world have had to alter their schedules and plans. The coronavirus pandemic has caused a significant change in how the world operates, but Vince is hoping to have WWE move past it before too long.