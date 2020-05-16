Anna Vakili Sizzles In A Black Bikini, Shows Off Her Tanned Body And Peachy Posterior

British reality TV star and model Anna Vakili shared a hot bikini snap on her Instagram page on Saturday and completely mesmerized her fans with her sexiness.

In the picture, Anna could be seen rocking a skimpy black bikini that enabled her to show off major skin. In particular, her thong-style bottoms put her peachy posterior on full display. That’s not all, but she also exposed a glimpse of her cleavage through the bikini top, while her skimpy ensemble also made it hard for her fans to miss her perfectly-tanned body.

Anna — who rose to fame after participating in the popular series Love Island — struck a side pose. She appeared to have applied some makeup but as she turned her face away from the camera, her makeup application could not be seen. She accessorized with a pair of black shades to ramp up the glam. Finally, she tied her slightly-damp, brunette tressed in a ponytail and allowed her hair to fall over her back.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured at a beach in the Maldives, indicating that it was a throwback. The breathtaking view of the ocean in the background added a refreshing, summery vibe to the picture.

In the caption, Anna expressed her desire to go to the beach so that she could get her sunkissed skin back. She also implied that she has gained some weight while staying indoors because of the lockdown, stating that she wants to get slimmer again.

Within 10 hours of going live, the snap garnered almost 60,000 likes. What’s more, her most ardent followers flocked to the comments section and posted 200-plus messages to praise Anna for her amazing figure and sense of style.

“Omg, queen!! You look amazing, Anna.” one of her fans commented on the picture.

“Sweet Jesus!! You are so sexy and beautiful!! I like you so much,” another user chimed in.

“Beautiful view of your booty!! And the sea and sand aren’t bad either!!” a third follower wrote.

“I’m in love with you. You were the hottest in the Villa,” a fourth admirer remarked.

Apart from her fans and followers, many of her fellow celebrities and models also liked and commented on the snap, including Belle Hassan, Eve Gale, Sophie Piper, and Arabella Chi.

Anna not only wows her fans with her bikini and lingerie snaps but she also shows off her incredible sense of style from time to time. A few days ago, she shared a photo in which she could be seen rocking a one-shoulder top and black joggers.