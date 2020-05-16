WWE Rumors: Vince McMahon Is ‘Determined’ To Have Fans In Attendance At ‘SummerSlam’

There have been no fans in attendance at WWE events for months now, but Vince McMahon doesn’t see that continuing forever. Both WrestleMania 36 and Money In The Bank took place in front of empty arenas, and other events may follow that same path in the coming months. As things improve with the coronavirus pandemic, Vince is “determined” to have fans at SummerSlam in August.

The end of the summer pay-per-view will take place on Sunday, August 23, but there is a chance it could change. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the location and date of SummerSlam could change depending on things at the time.

With three months to go until one of WWE’s biggest shows of the year, more rumors are already swirling about it.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, by way of Wrestle Talk, Vince is counting on a live crowd at SummerSlam. He has not been fond of the empty seats at the WWE Performance Center, and Dave Meltzer reported that he doesn’t want them to continue.

“Vince McMahon is determined to have a live crowd for this year’s SummerSlam. Right now it is scheduled for August but if waiting until September is the only way to have the show in front of a live crowd, the thought is he would make that move but it is not a move decided on and he hasn’t outright committed to it.”

This is now the second report in less than a week that lends to the possibility of SummerSlam moving its date back if fans can be in attendance.

WrestleMania 36 was very strange for wrestling fans as it was eerie not to hear the roar of the crowd. That awkwardness continued with Money In The Bank, but it allowed WWE to go in different directions with matches that they may not have been able to do with a live audience in the seats.

Everything regarding SummerSlam right now is pure speculation. There has been nothing decided on as far as changes go, and the card has not started yet. If any amendments are to happen, that will rely entirely on Vince McMahon as it will be his decision.

WWE still has Backlash taking place in June and Extreme Rules happening in July. This week, NXT TakeOver: In Your House was announced for June. All of these events will take place at the Performance Center in Orlando and without fans unless otherwise changed.