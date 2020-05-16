‘General Hospital’ Spoilers For Monday: Michael Has Questions For Carly After Nelle’s Grand Entrance

General Hospital has had plenty of drama recently and there is much more to come in the next few days. Wiley’s custody hearing is front and center right now as his parents, Michael Corinthos and Nelle Benson, are doing their best to up their game against each other. On Monday’s show, everyone was a bit shell-shocked to see Nelle show up in a wedding dress. However, Carly may not be as surprised as the rest of the courtroom was.

Carly was warned beforehand that Nelle found out about the father of her child marrying Willow in an impromptu wedding the night before. She knew that this was a ploy to gain the upper hand in the custody hearing. Unfortunately, that piece of news prompted Nelle to come up with a plan of her own. Soap Central teases that she will be making quite an announcement as she will introduce her new husband. No one knew that was coming, however, Carly did know that Nelle found out about Michael and Willow’s nuptials before the hearing.

In the General Hospital previews for Monday, Michael confronts his mother on who had warned him about Nelle. Carly may have let the cat out of the bag that she suspected something like this would happen and now her son wants to know how she found out.

Carly wants to do everything in her power to stop Nelle from gaining custody of Wiley. Will it be enough?

Of course, viewers know that it was Sasha who was the one who called Carly to let her know what was up. Carly knows all about her and Chase lying about cheating on Michael and Willow so that they would be free to marry for Wiley’s sake. The two women have an understanding and that was how Carly found out about Nelle. But will she tell Michael the truth that it was his ex who placed the call?

That would certainly raise his suspicions on why Sasha would warn Carly about Nelle. Carly doesn’t want anything to stand in the way of him gaining full custody of Wiley, so she will most likely keep Sasha out of it.

This upcoming week on General Hospital will also have Carly’s past coming back into play. Diane Miller will be giving her some advice. It is likely a ploy that Nelle and her attorney, Martin Grey, will come up with to show how much Carly hates Nelle and would do anything to keep her child away from her.

There are only four more new episodes left until reruns take over. The long break comes right in the middle of all the Wiley drama, but fans can see many classic episodes coming up, including the next few weeks of Nurses Ball reruns.