Vanessa Hudgens Gets ‘Dressed Up’ In A Yellow Bikini Top And Matching Heels

Vanessa was joined by her adorable dog as she posed outside.

Vanessa Hudgens showed off her chic quarantine style in a stunning photo that she uploaded to her Instagram account on May 16. The actress’ 39 million followers loved her summery look, which combined swimwear with a few dressier pieces, including a pair of high heels.

In the caption of her post, the 31-year-old former High School Musical star wrote that she decided to get “dressed up” even though she has nowhere to go because it “makes life feel a little more normal.” Vanessa posed outside in the sunshine for her home photo shoot, and she rocked a cheery yellow bikini top that was a perfect choice for the summery weather.

The top had a slight sheen to it, and it was decorated with an understated white floral print. The garment featured a knotted front that gave it a fun and flirty vibe. It had thin spaghetti straps and a plunging V-neck. However, a large portion of Vanessa’s bare decolletage was covered up by her long dark mane. Her hair was styled in low pigtails, which she wore pulled in front of her shoulders so that her slightly wavy locks trailed down over her chest.

Vanessa’s ensemble also included a pair of pleated khaki trousers. The pants had a high waist that covered up her bellybutton. The garment also featured a wide waistband with a three-button closure. The legs were slightly tapered, but they had a loose, baggy fit.

On her feet, Vanessa wore a pair of yellow high heels that matched her bikini top. The shoes had pointed toes, and they featured metallic diamond-shaped accents on the uppers. The actress accessorized her outfit with a pair of aviator sunglasses. The shades had metallic frames and yellow lenses. Vanessa’s long fingernails were also painted yellow.

Vanessa shielded her face from the sun’s brilliant rays by rocking a straw boater hat. She was pictured sporting the same headwear with a different bikini top in a picture that she shared on Instagram on Friday.

Vanessa’s other accessories included a pair of dangle earrings and stacked bracelets and necklaces of varying lengths.

The actress flashed a big smile at the camera as she stood on a gravel walkway outside her home. The backdrop she chose for her photo was a raised plant bed full of succulents and other greenery. Her terrier mix, Darla, was visible in the background.

Vanessa’s photo was liked over 195,000 times in short order, and the sun-drenched snap also received plenty of praise in the comments section of her post.

“Little beam of sunshine,” wrote singer/choreographer Bobby Newberry.

“Yay summer colors! Happy weekend!” read another remark.

“I think it is the best outfit I have ever seen to stay at home,” a third admirer wrote. “You are fashionable even in the midst of a global pandemic.”