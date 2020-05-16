Brody Jenner Slammed Online After Posting Beach Photo With Friends Amid California Lockdown

The reality star was called out for not distancing as beaches reopened in Southern California.

Brody Jenner is facing backlash after posting a photo that showed him hanging out at the beach with his friends amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In the photo posted to his Instagram page, The Hills: New Beginnings star, 36, was shown wearing sunglasses and a baseball cap while sitting on the sand in close proximity to a group of male friends, despite the fact that social distancing rules are still very much in place in Southern California.

In the caption to the pic, Brody wished his 3.2 million followers a “happy Friday,” but not everyone was happy about his pic at the unidentified beach. In comments to the Instagram share, some followers called the reality star out for not following the proper distancing protocols.

“Good social distancing,” one follower commented.

“Guess the coronavirus lockdown and restrictions only apply to us regular people huh,” another added.

“This is so irresponsible,” a third commenter wrote to Brody. “Especially when you have such a large platform.”

Other fans defended Brody, with a few even speculating that the photo could be a throwback from a past trip to the beach. But that theory went out the window when Brody’s own mom, Linda Thompson, commented on his pic to reveal that she was on a nearby beach in Malibu.

“Happy Friday! Happy every day!” Thompson wrote. “I’m on the other beach… Carbon… So close and yet so far! Enjoy!”

“Hopefully you know what social distance is unlike your son,” a commenter wrote to Brody’s mom. “What part can he not figure out or does he know more than the Drs? Here’s a thought, just maybe think of people who have passed or frontline workers, you know people who have a brain and work to save lives! SMH.”

As of this week, beaches in Malibu opened for active recreation uses only, with “mandatory public health protocols in place to help prevent the spread of coronavirus,” according to the city’s website, MalibuCity.org. While surfing, swimming, and walking or running on the beach are allowed, sitting on the beach close to people who don’t live in the same house is not considered proper protocol during the pandemic.

Brody has not appeared to respond to the backlash, but he has taken the COVID-19 crisis seriously in the past. Just a few weeks ago the MTV star was spotted wearing a blue face mask during a grocery run in Calabassas, according to The Daily Mail.

Brody’s beach photo comes just after his ex-wife Kaitlynn Carter posted a photo of the two hanging out with their dogs amid the lockdown in California.