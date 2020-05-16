January Jones Stuns In a Star-Spangled Swimsuit As She Shows Off Her Solo Synchronized Swimming Skills

January's performance included robotic arm movements and a brief leg segment.

January Jones entertained her 1 million Instagram followers by showing off her synchronized swimming skills in a video that was posted to her accounted on May 16. For her performance in the pool, the Mad Men actress rocked an eye-catching bathing suit with a slightly patriotic vibe.

In the caption of her post, January, 42, joked that “Synchronized Swimming is easier when you’re solo.” However, her fans were still impressed with the show that she put on in her pool. They also loved her swimsuit, which was a vivid royal blue hue. The garment featured a pattern of large, white five-point stars. The bathing suit had thin spaghetti straps, a low scoop neck, and a plunging back. January accessorized her swimwear with a gold medallion necklace on a thick chain.

The actress appeared to be wearing a vibrant coral lip stain, pearly white eye shadow, and dark mascara. Her platinum blond bob was dry at the beginning of her video, and it shone underneath the sun’s beaming rays.

The video began with a shot of January standing close to the camera, which she had placed near the edge of the pool. She backed a few feet away, revealing that she stood in waist-deep water. As upbeat music played, she began moving her arms around. Sometimes she made sharp robotic movements, but her dance also included a few graceful, sweeping arches over her head and in front of her body. She started lifting her knees up and down underwater as the music’s tempo increased.

January eventually jumped up and dove underwater. She stuck her legs up in the air like a synchronized swimmer and spread them apart to the sides in a V shape. She then scissored her shapely limbs before reemerging from the water. Her performance concluded with a twirl, a leap, and a few more somewhat stiff arm movements. January joked that her hands had a “karate theme.”

January’s Instagram followers flocked to the comments section of her post to share their enthusiastic reactions to her video. Diplo seemed rather impressed with her performance.

“Damn she really did it,” the musician wrote.

“That was fun! The muscle definition in your arms and shoulders is truly #goals!” another admirer gushed.

“You just made USA synchro team. See you at the next Olympics…if it happens,” a third fan quipped.

“I like how it kinda became almost jazzercise like towards the end,” a fourth comment read.

This isn’t the first time January has shared pool-related content with her Instagram followers. Earlier this month, she uploaded a photo of herself modeling a teal two-piece as she posed in the water. The X-Men: First Class star revealed that the snapshot was taken while she was doing water aerobics.