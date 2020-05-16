Tara Reid In Talks To Play Carole Baskin In Upcoming ‘Tiger King’ Movie, Her Agent Confirms

Tara Reid could soon be bringing one of America’s most controversial animal lovers to life on the big screen.

An agent for the actress told the New York Post’s Page Six that she is in discussions to portray Carole Baskin in a live-action movie adaptation of the hit Netflix docu-series Tiger King.

“We are in talks with the producers and she is being considered, that is all I can say at the moment as casting is on hold,” Philippe Ashfield, Reid’s manager and business partner, told the entertainment news outlet.

Ashfield added that Reid loved the Netflix docu-series and felt she was a good fit to play the protagonist despite a 14-year age gap between the 58-year-old Baskin and the 44-year-old actress.

“She feels she could get into the character of Carole Baskin very well … and she has a similar look to [Baskin],” Ashfield said.

It was not clear exactly what project Reid may be connected to, as the Page Six report noted that there are currently several scripted Tiger King projects in the works. That includes a television series where actor Nicolas Cage has signed on the play Joe Schreibvogel, better known as Joe Exotic. As Variety reported, the television series has been optioned by CBS TV Studios and center’s around the character played by Cage.

Baskin was a rival to Joe Exotic, and he is now serving a 22-year prison sentence for charges of animal abuse and a murder-for-hire plot aimed at Baskin.

There has been plenty of speculation about who could play other key figures from the Netflix series. Dillon Passage, the 23-year-old husband of Joe Exotic, recently told People magazine that he already has someone in mind to play him — actor Zac Efron.

“I mean, I’ve been asked this question multiple times,” Passage said, adding the qualities he believes he would share with Efron. “Blue eyes, dark hair, good-looking. I mean, what else can I say?”

Baskin, who was the target of ire for many who watched the series, has not been in the spotlight as much as the others featured in the series, and had not weighed in on who might play her in an adaptation.

Reid’s potential project isn’t the only way that others have cashed in on the popularity of the series. As The Inquisitr reported, Joe Exotic signed a partnership with the Los Angeles streetwear brand Odaingerous for a line of clothing. As the report noted, it sold out in a matter of hours after first going on sale.