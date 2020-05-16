Polina Malinovskaya Stuns In Lime-Green Swimsuit

Polina Malinovskaya blessed her large Instagram following by sharing a sexy swimsuit pic on Friday afternoon. The snap captured the stunner wearing a strappy lime-green one-piece that flattered her curvy figure.

Her geotag indicated she posed for the photograph in Palermo, Italy, specifically at the beach. The model leaned one hand on the white gate surrounding a wooden deck area replete with tables set with bright yellow umbrellas. Several lounge chairs filled the space, and in the distance, the deep blue sea could be seen lapping at the sandy shore beneath a cloudless sky.

Polina impressed her fans by showcasing her perky rear and her tanned backside in her vibrant swimsuit. The bright fabric color contrasted sharply against her skin, highlighting her all-over tan. The tight fit of her swimsuit flattered her curves. The high-cut of the thong bottom helped to lengthen her legs and draw the eye to her behind.

She angled her body away from the camera and then looked over her shoulder, eyes focused on a point in the distance. Her dirty blond hair hung in damp waves down her backside. It appeared that she opted to keep her makeup to a minimum, allowing her natural beauty to shine through.

It looked like she may have used a light shade of pink blush and highlighter to create a dewy sheen across her face and manufacture a sunkissed glow. A lone bracelet adorned her wrist, and she did not seem to be wearing any other accessories beyond that.

The photo already has more than 179,400 likes so far, including by model Pauline Tantot. Polina’s 1.6 million followers seemed to be blown away by her smoking-hot photo. Hundreds of people took to her comments section to express their complimentary thoughts on her appearance, leaving more than 800 comments within 12 hours.

“Polina! You need to stop doing this to me,” gushed one fan.

“Woow beautiful eyes,” raved another Instagram user, trailing their remark with multiple flame and peach emoji.

“Awesome beauty,like a ‘Baywatch’ girl,” a third person chimed in.

“Very good photo, these very beautiful and sexy with that swimisuit, you have a excellent body and a good legs, you are perfect girl and a goddess,” said a fourth devotee.

Fellow model Abby Dowse also liked and commented on Polina’s snap, calling her a “hottie,” alongside a heart-eyes emoji.

Yesterday, she shared a double-photo update of herself sporting a skimpy white bra. Her admirers went wild over the post, and it garnered over 132,800 likes.