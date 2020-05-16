Michael Buble Says He Received Death Threats After Jokingly Elbowing Wife In Controversial Video

While Michael Buble and his wife say they were just playing, many people called it abuse.

Michael Buble’s wife, Luisana Lopilato, is opening up about the death threats her singer husband received last month after a controversial video showed him elbowing her. Lopilato, who is from Argentina, opened up about the experience on the Argentinian radio show called Intrusos, according to The Daily Mail.

The video in question took place over an Instagram Live segment, during which the pair are sitting next to one another while smiling at the camera. They begin the video by attempting to say “hello” to viewers in Spanish, but they both begin speaking at the same time. Buble appears to elbow his wife to get her to stop talking. She falls silent, a smile still on her face as he grabs her arm.

Fans were not happy upon seeing the video, some accusing Buble of abusing his wife and telling her to leave him. Lopilato now says she and her husband were just playing around and that she was disturbed by the reaction the video got. Even now, a month later, she still feels uncomfortable regarding some of the messages they received.

“It made me afraid and I still feel a little bit frightened. It’s not nice to receive death threats. The positive messages we received outnumbered them but I am worried for my family,” she said.

Lopilato went on to say that she and her husband have suffered a lot since the video and have even feared for their lives due to the backlash. She clarified that her husband has nothing against her background or Argentina.

“He loves Argentina and he loves being with me in Argentina when I’m working. He loves the friends he has in Argentina. We received a lot of love from people but you wouldn’t believe the amount of people who sent me photos with weapons saying they were going to kill Mike when he reached Argentina.”

Lopilato continued, saying that they received threats from people that included violent images. Some promised to inflict pain onto the singer in graphic ways.

The pair have three children and according to Lopilato, are very happy. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Lopilato initially addressed the backlash in April. At that time she assured fans that she as not being abused and that she and her husband love one another. She went on to say that she has no regrets in whom she married. However, she also emphasized that domestic violence is not a topic that should be taken lightly.