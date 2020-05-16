WWE Rumors: Superstar Reportedly Released For Complaining About Company’s Medical Team

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr reported that Rachael Ellering — formerly known as Rachel Evers — confirmed her WWE release. Ellering, who is the daughter of Paul Ellering, was released from her contract on April 15, but the story wasn’t confirmed until a few days ago. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has since discovered some new information about why she was fired.

As documented by Wrestling Inc, Ellering reportedly complained to WWE officials about issues she had with the company’s medical team. The former superstar had been doing rehab for a torn ACL, which she suffered in July of last year.

Ellering appeared to have a problem with the way in which the medical was conducted. While the report doesn’t specify what her exact issues were, her complaints reportedly gave WWE management enough reason to release the former NXT superstar from her contract.

The report also states that Ellering was given two options prior to her release, none of which allowed her to keep her job. Details about what those options entailed haven’t been revealed at the time of this writing, but the former superstar reportedly chose one of them and was subsequently released.

According to the report, Ellering previously asked to be let out of her contract. Several of the released WWE talents were superstars who wanted to leave the company over the last year or so, only to have their requests denied at the time. However, now that the company is trying to cut operating costs due to the COVID-19 pandemic, those superstars were among some of the first to go.

We know who we are, who we’ll always be and we have a choice: we can hide in the shadows or stand in the light pic.twitter.com/DKpF7rafka — Rachael Ellering (@RachaelEversWWE) May 13, 2020

While the article doesn’t state why Ellering asked to be released, her experience with the medical could have been a contributing factor. She also found opportunities hard to come by on the black-and-gold brand’s television shows, but she also got injured a few months after signing a full-time contract.

Of course, the nature of Ellering’s release is all just speculation for now. Until the former superstar breaks her silence and tells her side of the story, no one will know how the call between her and WWE management really went down.

Prior to signing with the company as a full-time trainee in 2019, Ellering was used as an occasional enhancement talent on NXT throughout 2016 and 2017. After that, she competed in the inaugural Mae Young Classic tournament, in which she was eliminated by Abbey Laith in the second round. However, the company saw enough potential in her to eventually give her a contract.