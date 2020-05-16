Justin Bieber Reveals He Should’ve Abstained From Sex Before Marrying Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber recently wished that he didn’t have sex with other people before his marriage to Hailey Baldwin.

The 26-year-old singer shared his biggest regrets during an episode of the couple’s Facebook Watch show, The Biebers on Watch. Bieber admitted that he wishes Baldwin was the only sexual partner he had. While reflecting on his past, Bieber said he felt he could’ve prevented some of the pain in his life if he had remained abstinent in his younger years. He also said that even though the idea of erasing his partners may seem odd to his fans, the repercussions that followed were something he didn’t think about back then.

“If I could go back and not have to face some of the bad hurt…I probably would’ve saved myself for marriage,” Bieber revealed. “Sex can be kind of confusing when you’re being sexually active with anybody.”

Following Bieber’s remarks, Baldwin added to the conversation. She said she didn’t agree with her husband’s take on waiting for marriage. The model shared she had a “different experience” than him when she decided to have premarital sex. However, she did side with Bieber and admitted the act can be confusing at times.

As many fans know, Bieber has been in the public eye since he was 15 years old. The crooner was discovered by Usher via YouTube and rose to fame in the 2010s. Prior to Baldwin, Bieber was linked to several starlets early in his career, including Barbara Palvin and Sofia Richie. Most notably, he was in an on-and-off relationship with Selena Gomez, which began in 2011.

Although he was intimate before he got married, Bieber doesn’t regret tying the knot with Baldwin. Back in February, he dedicated his album, Changes, to their marriage. The pair were friends for years before they began dating in 2015.

They reunited in 2018, which Baldwin admitted she was skeptical about at first. Soon after she decided to get back together with Bieber, the pair got married at a courthouse in New York. One year later, they had a wedding that included several famous guests, including Kris, Kendall, and Kylie Jenner, as well as Jaden Smith.

The Biebers on Watch is a way for both Baldwin and Bieber to connect with their fans. The couple tackles several issues, including the comparisons Baldwin says people make between her and Bieber’s exes. While they’ve both said the comparisons are an issue in their marriage, Bieber’s Instagram page is loaded with romantic content about his wife. He recently wrote a sweet Instagram post about her that he shared with his 135 million followers.

“Dear Hailey, as I lay here, with you asleep next to me, I think to myself ‘how did I get so blessed?’ Your humility, joy and desire to grow blows me away!” he wrote. “I am honored to be your husband. I promise to love you all the days of our lives. Good night Hailey I hope you read this in the morning and smile! You are my FOREVER.”