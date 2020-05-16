JoJo Siwa Says She Is Still In Contact With Abby Lee Miller, Calls Her A ‘Good Person’

'It’s really, really, really sad that a lot of the people don’t talk to her anymore,' JoJo Siwa said of Abby Lee Miller.

In a candid virtual interview on Saturday, former Dance Moms star JoJo Siwa opened up about her current relationship with her former dance instructor Abby Lee Miller. Due to drama that occurred both during and after the show, many of the original members of the elite dance team are reportedly no longer in contact with Miller, according to US Weekly.

Miller became infamous for her controversial teaching tactics. While she helped create amazing dancers that won competition after competition, she did so using yelling and fear tactics, often pitting the girls against one another. Even though Miller was tough on Siwa throughout her time on the show, Siwa, now 16-years-old, has remained on good terms with her.

Siwa explained that she is among the few original team members that have not cut Miller out of their lives entirely.

“I actually talk to Abby the most out of anybody from the show. She’s great. I think Abby got hurt by a lot of people and it’s really, really, really sad that a lot of the people don’t talk to her anymore. The same thing with a lot of the producers from Dance Moms. It’s just sad because Abby really is a good person.”

Siwa stood up for Miller, noting that while viewers of the show only saw the gruff side of her on television, she still brought the girls up to be famous. She expressed her gratitude for the dance instructor, saying she would not have the successful career she has today if she had not been taught by her.

“Even though you see her yelling and screaming at children on TV, like Abby made seven stars. I wouldn’t be doing this if it wasn’t for her,” she said.

She even called out two of the other most famous names to come out of the show, Maddie and Mackenzie Ziegler, who have cut ties with Miller completely. While she did not address why the Ziegler girls are no longer in contact with Miller, she did point out that they too would not have the fame they have today without her.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Siwa has been opening up more recently regarding what starring on Dance Moms was really like. In a recent interview she revealed that due to their grueling schedule and lack of time, she would often go as long as a week without showering while filming the show. Siwa starred on the show for both season five and season six.