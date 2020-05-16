Anna Katharina Stuns In An Animal-Print Bikini That Makes It Look Like She ‘Ran A Tough Mudder’

Anna's bikini was covered with brown splotches.

Anna Katharina shared a new bikini photo with her 1.3 million Instagram followers on May 16, and the stunning snap received a warm reception from her appreciative admirers. The caption of Anna’s post also included some of her signature wit in the form of a creative description for her swimsuit’s unusual animal print.

In the caption of her post, the model revealed that her tiny two-piece was from Fashion Nova, and she made sure to note that she has a partnership with the online retailer. Anna’s string bikini was white with an allover print that looked like the spotted hide of some sort of animal. The amorphous spots were dark brown with slight hints of a warmer tawny hue.

The triangle cups of Anna’s halter-style top clung to her ample cleavage. The model was posing to the side, which revealed that the garment exposed a substantial amount of sideboob.

Anna’s matching bottoms featured string side ties that were tightly knotted in bows near the model’s hipbones. The somewhat stiff bows jutted out to the sides, giving the bottoms a playful vibe. They also drew the eye to the model’s curvy hips.

Anna’s slightly angled side pose showcased her washboard stomach and the curve of her pert derriere. The lighting outside where her photo was snapped was somewhat dark, but her tan skin had an allover glow.

Anna was wearing her blond hair pulled up, but a few wavy strands were left free to frame her flawless face. She appeared to be wearing eye shadow in an earthy color palette, including a dark brown color above her eyelid creases and a much lighter beige color on her eyelids. It also looked like she had applied a generous amount of mascara on her long eyelashes. Her lips were a neutral pink hue.

Anna was flashing a dazzling smile at the camera as she leaned against a metal railing. A flowering tree covered with bright pink blossoms made up most of her backdrop, along with a few other plants.

In the caption of her post, Anna compared the print on her bikini to mud splotches by saying that it looked like she’d “ran a Tough Mudder,” which is an obstacle course race that often requires participants to crawl through mud.

Anna’s photo received avalanche of praise and a flood of fire emoji in the comments section of her post.

“Christ you are beautiful. That smile is a heartbreaker,” wrote one fan.

“You are divine. So beautiful and pretty,” another admirer remarked.

“Never seen a pattern look soooooo good,” a third comment read.

Anna also delighted her fans by posing in a bikini that featured a different animal print. She was pictured wearing a pink snakeskin-print swimsuit in a photo that she shared on Instagram earlier this month.