Addison Rae Easterling Sizzles In A Leopard-Print Bikini: ‘The Mirror Asked Me To Take A Picture Of It’

TikTok star Addison Rae Easterling took to Instagram on Saturday afternoon to share a stunning pic of herself wearing a leopard-print bikini designed by Guizio.

She paired her fashionable swimsuit with chic white sunglasses from Crap Eyewear. Addison’s iPhone sported a pink case from Wildflower Cases. She tagged the official Instagram pages for both businesses mentioned above in her post.

Addison accessorized her ensemble with sizable hoop earrings, a bracelet, and a couple of rings. She tagged the Los Angeles-based jewelry line by Amanda Thomas, Luv AJ, although it is not clear whether all of her pieces came from Luv AJ or just her earrings.

The 19-year-old stood in front of a narrow full-length mirror to pose for her latest selfie. In her caption, she joked that the mirror wanted its picture taken. Her crop top accentuated her trim figure, and her high-cut bottoms exhibited her toned legs.

It appeared the social media star took the pic from her bedroom, a white shuttered door, and some other furniture was visible behind her. The room’s dim lighting cast the room in a gray glow. She held her iPhone in front of her and angled it toward the mirror to get the best angle for the snapshot. Her nails looked bare but well-maintained. She styled her brown hair into an updo.

The updated gained plenty of attention from Addison’s 14.4 million followers. Within 30 minutes, her post garnered more than 913,900 likes and over 11,500 comments.

Dozens of admirers took to the comments section to compliment her appearance. A few people wondered if she may have cut her hair since the way she styled it in the pic made it look shorter than usual.

Several fans came to her Instagram from TikTok, thanking Addison for her participation in the live three-day Houseparty event.

“Did you ask the mirror ‘mirror mirror on the wall, who’s the greatest of them all?’ I bet the mirror said you,” wrote one fan.

“Stunning angel Addison you look incredible I love your outfit,” remarked another person, trailing their comment with a red heart and okay sign emoji.

“Tell the mirror I said thank you,” a third admirer raved.

“That mirror do be looking beautiful doe,” a fourth contributor joked, inserting a laughing emoji to their message.

Fellow TikTok star Nessa Barrett commented “perfect,” on Addison’s post.

On Mother’s Day, the teen shared a sweet tribute to her mom, Sheri. She gifted her with an enormous box of red roses to celebrate the holiday. Many of her dancing videos shared on TikTok include her mother.