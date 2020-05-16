LeAnn Rimes Goes Topless, Offers Fans A “Quarantine Tip’ In Nothing But Ripped Jeans

LeAnn Rimes let it all hang out in her latest Instagram upload on Friday. The country music singer flashed her curves while giving her fans a “quarantine tip” to help them pass the time.

In the sexy snap, LeAnn looked smoking hot as she went completely topless. She used her arms to cover her chest while showcasing her ample cleavage, toned arms and shoulders, and flat tummy.

She sported a pair of ripped up jeans that boasted large holes for her knees to peek out of. The denim clung tightly to her tiny waist and hips.

She turned herself upside down while sitting on a white fur blanket placed over a tan chair. She crossed her arms over her bare chest, and had her legs placed over the back of the chair. Her head was angled toward the ground, as she revealed the position made it look like she was in an entirely new place.

LeAnn wore her long, blond hair in loose strands. The golden locks fell behind her and touched the floor. Some framed photos leaned against the wall next to her.

She also opted for a full face of makeup in the snap. The glam look appeared to include sculpted brows and a light dusting of eye shadow, as well as thick lashes and black eyeliner.

She seemed to accentuate her facial features with pink blush on her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter on her nose, chin, and forehead. She looked to complete the application with a pink tint to her lips.

LeAnn’s 452,000-plus followers showed their approval for the racy pic by clicking the like button more than 8,000 times in less than 24 hours after it was published to her feed. Fans also flocked to the comments section to leave over 350 messages.

“I’m going to try this. I’ll try anything at this point,” one follower stated.

“Incredible cover shot for your next Grammy Album! Thanks for sharing!!” another wrote.

“Literally how I watch Netflix,” a third social media user admitted.

“You are breathtakingly beautiful,” a fourth comment read.

The singer doesn’t appear to have any qualms about flaunting her fit figure in her online snaps. She’s often seen sporting tiny tops, tight pants, and racy dresses for her photos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, LeAnn recently got the pulses of her fans racing when she posed in a skimpy crop top and matching pants. To date, that upload has raked in more than 4,800 likes and over 140 comments.