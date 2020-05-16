Melissa Riso Flaunts Toned Legs With Sexy Pose: ‘Where Am I Going?’

Melissa Riso shared some deep thoughts today on Instagram, along with a sexy photo of herself, and her fans seemed to appreciate it.

In the image, Melissa posed in a green upholstered chair that featured a gold bottom. She sat sideways on the furniture, and one of her legs hung over the chair’s arm while she rested her elbow and hand on the other side. The pose showed off the models’ toned calves and thighs, which she has been working on throughout the coronavirus pandemic. She also showed off gray, black, and white chunky heeled boots with pointy toes. The actress wore a short leather skirt and a tight matching cropped top with spaghetti straps that showed off her cleavage.

The model’s long, dark brown hair appeared to be in motion, and it blew away from her shoulders a bit, showing off all the hard work she’s done shaping her arms. It looked like Riso wore several shades of eye makeup, which drew attention to them. She also appeared to have her cheekbones accented with a darker color, and her full lips seemed to be painted pink.

In the caption, Melissa noted that she had used the time during the social distancing due to COVID-19 to reflect on life, and she urged her followers to do the same. The celebrity hairstylist asked a series of questions for people to answer and noted that time flies by. More than 4,700 Instagrammers shared some love with the model by hitting the “like” button, and nearly 150 also took a moment to leave an uplifting reply. The flame emoji appeared several times among the comments, indicating that people though Melissa looked hot in the photograph.

“Always so sexy no matter what the pose! Beautiful,” declared one devotee of the model.

“After the burning of many flames, lamp streaks / After the death of many words, heart speaks,” a second follower quoted, including a red heart emoji.

“Good morning, beautiful. I love your shoes and outfit,” gushed a third Instagrammer.

“Yes, you’re right. You need to plan where you want to be and what you want to do. Life isn’t fast. It just goes according to you. Love this photo of you,” a fourth fan wrote along with two red rose emoji.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Melissa shared a different photo of herself from the same photoshoot recently, and she let her followers know that she likes leather, which they seemed to appreciate.