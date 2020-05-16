Kara Del Toro Sizzles In Skimpy White Lace Lingerie While Posing In The Morning

Maxim bombshell Kara Del Toro thrilled her 1.5 million Instagram followers with her most recent post, a sizzling double Instagram update in which she showcased her natural beauty and her curvaceous physique. Kara didn’t include a geotag on the post, but based on her caption, she was likely at home and had just rolled out of bed.

Kara posed somewhere near a large window that filled the picture with natural light, and illuminated Kara’s sun-kissed skin. She rocked a white lace garment that dipped low in the front, showing off a tantalizing amount of cleavage. The outfit featured delicate and sexy lace cups that clung to her curves, a small bow nestled between her breasts, and white fabric with vertical stripes for the remainder of the piece. The picture was cropped part of the way down Kara’s torso, so it wasn’t evident whether she was rocking a nighty or lace camisole.

Her long locks tumbled down her chest and back in effortlessly tousled waves, and she didn’t appear to be wearing much makeup, if any at all. Her plump lips were slightly parted, and she rested her arm on a pile of books nearby as she gazed seductively at the camera. Kara kept the look simple, but added a few layered gold necklaces to accessorize.

In the second snap, she altered her position a bit, moving so that the pile of books atop a unique wooden log stool or table were right in the middle of the shot. She rested both her arms on the stack of books and allowed her hair to tumble down as she gazed off into the distance. Though Kara’s beauty look was natural, she seemed to be wearing a hint of highlighter that caught the natural light streaming through the window, illuminating her cheek bone. The positioning of her hair also showed off the golden earrings she had in, one a delicate hoop and the other a slightly thicker, small hoop.

Kara’s followers couldn’t get enough of the sizzling snap, and the post racked up over 10,600 likes within just 32 minutes. It also received 232 comments within the same time span.

“You are so beautiful wow,” one fan commented.

“Goddess,” another follower added simply.

“Books are so powerful,” another fan said, loving the props that Kara opted to include in the pictures.

“ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL even before coffee,” another fan said, referencing Kara’s caption and also including a string of heart emoji in the comment.

