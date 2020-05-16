Kim Kardashian Releases Her Line Of SKIMS Face Masks, Sells Out Immediately

Kim Kardashian is using her SKIMS shapewear line to give back to those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

According to ABC News, Kardashian released a line of SKIMS non-medical, seamless face masks for her audience to wear while they run errands outside of their homes. The masks currently run at $8 each and come in five shades: Sand, Clay, Sienna, Cocoa, and Onyx.

To promote the brand, SKIMS shared an image on its Instagram page of models of all different skin tones modeling the masks. Since its launch early on Saturday, May 16, the masks sold out within hours. However, those who didn’t grab one can join the website’s waitlist until it restocks new masks next week.

Although Kardashian created the face masks to help her customers, she is also donating a slew of masks to help those in need. This includes essential workers, their families, and other at-risk people who may be suffering due to the virus.

She plans to donate 10,000 SKIMS masks to Good+ Foundation, LA Food Bank, National Domestic Workers Alliance, and Baby2Baby. Additionally, she pledges that she will donate $1 million distributed across each organization.

SKIMS is the latest clothing brand to add face masks to its collection. Kardashian created the line in 2019 due to her not being able to find shapewear for her skin tone. After several years of having to cut and dye her shapewear, she said she knew her two daughters, North and Chicago West, may face the same problems in the future.

“If I couldn’t find shapewear that was my skin tone, what is my daughter going to find when she grows up and needs shapewear?” Kardashian recalled. “So I wanted to make a variety of a shade range that I didn’t feel like was out there in the marketplace, and I’ve always worn shapewear so I just wanted to modernize it and make it a little more comfortable and more durable.”

Kardashian has been vocal about protecting herself and her family from COVID-19 the past few weeks. She and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family have been social distancing since the early weeks of the pandemic hit the U.S.

The mother-of-four shared that she’s worked with several organizations to help in any way possible. Most recently, she partnered with Panera Bread and Feeding America on Instagram. While posting several photos of the decorated plates she made with her children, Kardashian asked any willing participants to donate and help those who have been without food.