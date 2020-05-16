Chrissy Teigen Celebrates Son Miles’ 2nd Birthday With An Adorable Photo

Chrissy Teigen showed her love of her 2-year-old son Miles in her recent Instagram photo.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s youngest child Miles turned 2-years-old on Saturday, May 16. Teigen expressed her love of the little boy in an adorable Instagram photo. The child, who’s full name is Miles Theodore Stephens, sat on the floor alongside a large letter board that provided information about his characteristics and favorite things at this point in time.

Teigen had filled out the black and white sign with white chalk, complete with the little boy’s age, weight, and height. Some of Miles’ favorite things include cars, Elmo, suckers and movies. His favorite music is from the movie Frozen 2 and his favorite book is Chicka Chicka Boom Boom. He stands at 34 inches tall and weighs 25 pounds.

Miles’ dislikes at 2-years-old include, unfortunately, the new bearded dragon that they family adopted this past week. Tiegen announced the new addition to their family on May 13.

In the photo, the little boy was all smiles in a white-shirt, black jeans, and tiny sneakers. He clutched a toy car in one hand while looking off camera. In the background of the photo was the children’s playroom, complete with stacks of books and boxes of toys.

In her caption, Teigen gushed over Miles’ energy, commenting upon how much joy the little boy brings to their family. The photo got lots of attention online, racking in over 500,000 likes in only a few hours. She boasts 29.6 million on the platform overall. Her followers rushed to the comment section to wish the little boy a happy birthday. Many complimented the sweet photo and pointed out how quickly Miles’ is growing.

“You need to have a dozen kids at least! They’re sweet, adorable and you two are awesome parents,” one person wrote.

“Makes me miss kiddos as toddlers – so much love and entertainment from these little humans,” another social media user wrote.

“The big 2? Already? Wow, time sure does fly. Happy Birthday Miles! Hope your day is full of fun,” one more person commented.

Miles is the second child that Teigen and Legend share together. They also have a daughter named Luna Simone Stephens who is 4-years-old.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Teigen has remained very active on Instagram throughout quarantine but has been taking a break from Twitter in recent weeks after an online fight she had with cookbook author Alison Roman. In a public interview, Roman slammed Teigen by critiquing how she had built a career within the food industry. Roman has since apologized.