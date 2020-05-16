Donald Trump Blasted For Calling Rumored New Weapon A ‘Super Duper’ Missile

On Friday, President Donald Trump claimed that the U.S. military was developing a new weapon that he says is extremely fast. I” call it the ‘super-duper missile,'” he told reporters at the White House.

While the Pentagon won’t give any details on the rumored missile, as CNN reports, people on social media are weighing in on the president’s choice of words – and the reviews aren’t kind.

“We are building, right now, incredible military equipment at a level that nobody has ever seen before. We have no choice. We have to do it with the adversaries we have out there. We have a – I call it the ‘super-duper missile.’ And I heard the other night, 17 times faster than what they have right now,” Trump said on Friday.

“I call it the super duper missile.” An actual quote by the sitting president of the United States. pic.twitter.com/LqoC589W9k — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) May 15, 2020

“I know we’ve played this game before but just imagine how Hannity and Tucker and Judge Jeanine and Laura Ingraham would have reacted if Obama had called a new military capability the ‘super duper missile,'” wrote Brian Klaas.

Others lamented for the days of having a “smart president” and knocked Trump’s IQ. Several commenters recalled Rex Tillerson’s reported description of the president as a “f*cking moron,” saying that the fired secretary of state was right all along.

New York Times author Rick Wilson noted that he couldn’t wait to hear Trump’s supporters refer to the weapon with a “straight face.” Chief political analyst at ABC News Matthew Dowd joked that the name sounded like a porn star from the 80s.

Billions spent in research & development, what shall we call it? Trump: “Super Duper Missile” pic.twitter.com/ak2SyfIIV3 — nazir afzal (@nazirafzal) May 15, 2020

Trump’s comments came during a meeting to reveal the flag for the Space Force, an arm of the U.S. military formed by the Trump administration, as The Inquisitr previously reported. The new representation features a dark blue background with white accents to represent outer space. Some Star Trek fans noted that the center shape looked similar to the logo used by the series.

During the reveal, Trump was accompanied by Defense Secretary Mark Esper and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley when he revealed the new weapon.

Some reports suggest that the president wasn’t meant to speak about the missile during the press conference and the White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany didn’t reveal any further details about it.

A Pentagon spokesman did, however, tweet that they are developing missiles that can travel five times the speed of sound. They are calling the missiles “hypersonic.” The spokesperson didn’t say whether or not this hypersonic missile was the weapon Trump referenced during his speech.