Antje Utgaard Rocks A Yellow Bikini In The Pool: ‘I Nearly Fell Off My Unicorn’

Antje Utgaard returned to her Instagram account on Saturday afternoon to post yet another revealing photo of herself. The model looked drop dead gorgeous as she enjoyed a day outdoors in West Hollywood, California.

In the sexy snap, Antje left little to the imagination in a skimpy yellow string bikini. The tiny top tied behind her neck and put her muscular arms and shoulders on full display. The garment also featured a revealing cut in the front that could barely contain her massive cleavage.

The matching bikini bottoms fastened around her curvy hips and fit tightly around her tiny waist, while also exposing her killer legs. Antje’s flat tummy and rock hard abs were visible in the pic as well. She accessorized the style with dark sunglasses and a gold bracelet around her wrist.

Antje sat on a large inflatable pool raft in the shape of a unicorn. She posed with one hand resting in front of her and the other in her hair as she wore a sultry expression on her face and soaked up some sun. In the background of the shot some green foliage and a clear, blue sky could be seen.

Antje wore her light brown hair pulled up in a messy bun on top of her head. She also opted for a full face of makeup.

The glam look seemed to consist of a light dusting of eye shadow and defined brows. She also looked to complement her sun kissed skin with pink blush on her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter on her forehead, nose, and chin. She appeared to complete her face with pink lipstick on her plump pout.

Antje’s more than 1.8 million followers fell in love with the snap, clicking the like button more than 6,800 times within the first 30 minutes after it was shared to her feed. Fans also took to the comments section to leave over 110 messages during that time.

“Goddess,” one follower stated.

“Oh dear. The amazing curves on that sexy body,” another comment read.

“LOL!! Love this photo!” a third social media user gushed.

“You are looking absolutely beautiful and sexy,” a fourth person wrote.

The model is often seen showing off her flawless figure in racy outfits on a regular basis. She’s known to rock skimpy bathing suits, tiny tops, and tight pants in her posts.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Antje most recently thrilled her followers when she tugged in her panties. To date, that upload has earned more than 23,000 likes and over 300 comments.