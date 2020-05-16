‘Project Runway’ Judge Elaine Welteroth Had A Quarantine Wedding & Virtual Block Party To Celebrate

Project Runway judge Elaine Welteroth announced she married her longtime partner Jonathan Singletary at their Brooklyn home despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Elaine and Jonathan planned to have a wedding on May 10, 2020. She stated on her Instagram page on Friday, May 15 that they decided to keep their date despite being under quarantine. The bride shared a photo of herself and her husband in their wedding attire. While they were standing on their stoop, the couple beamed for the camera as they held each other’s hands. Their stoop was decorated with an array of colorful flowers on rails on each side. Elaine tagged floral designer Lewis Miller Design for the arrangement. For her attire, Elaine wore a flowy white dress with a veil gifted by her mother. The dress had skinny straps and a lace design at the top. Her groom wore a white blazer and slacks paired with white sneakers.

For their vows, Elaine said the couple’s pastor, Dr. Stanley Long, was able to officiate via Zoom. After tying the knot, they had a virtual block party that acted as a reception. Although everyone in their lives couldn’t make the wedding, Elaine and Jonathan practiced social distancing restrictions and added a few guests to gather at their wedding stoop. One of the attendees was Elaine’s friend, actress Lupita Nyong’o.

The More Than Enough author met Jonathan when they were both 12 years old and living in Northern California. They attended the same church, where Elaine told Vogue Magazine their families still go. Jonathan and Elaine’s mothers even sing in the same choir together. Although the couple met at a young age, their romance didn’t happen until 2013. At the time, Jonathan had moved to New York to focus on his music career. Elaine had been living in the city since 2008, and they went out for drinks, a date which soon turned into a serious relationship.

Both Elaine and Jonathan said it was important for them to have their May 10 wedding. The day, which was this past Mother’s Day, was intended to pay homage to their moms. Even though they both wanted a big event, Elaine said the current unprecedented times made her even more determined to make her special day come true.

“I kept seeing messages online that read, ‘Love Cannot Be Canceled,’ and it really resonated,” Elaine said. “So I woke up one day and walked into Jonathan’s home studio and said, ‘I am marrying you on 5-10-20. It may have to be right here on our stoop. And I might be in sweats. But we are still doing this.”

Before joining supermodel Karlie Kloss, editor-in-chief of Elle Nina Garcia, and fashion designer Brandon Maxwell on Project Runway, Elaine worked as a fashion writer and editor. She became the youngest editor-in-chief of Teen Vogue in 2015. After several years with the publication, she stepped down from the role in January 2018. Jonathan works as a musician in Brooklyn.