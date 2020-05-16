Kaia Gerber Wears Green Bikini To Reveal Cast On Her Arm, Says She ‘Had A Little Accident’

Kaia also shared an X-ray image of her injury.

Kaia Gerber flaunted her svelte supermodel figure in green bikini to pose for a selfie that she shared with her 5.6 million Instagram followers on May 16. She was also wearing an unfortunate accessory with her stylish swimsuit ⁠— a large cast on her arm.

In the snapshot, Kaia was pictured standing in front of a wooden staircase that was presumably located inside her family’s home. The 18-year-old model wore an olive-green bikini that included a bra-style top with thin shoulder straps, underwire, and seamed cups. The cups also appeared to be lightly padded. Her matching bottoms were constructed out of a thin material that clung to her skin. The briefs looked like they were meant to be seamless. They had a mid-rise waist and a high cut that emphasized her slender thighs.

Kaia’s revealing bathing suit showcased her tiny waist and sculpted stomach. However, the garment only slightly distracted from the large blue cast on her left arm. The model had her immobile injured limb stretched out to the side, revealing that the cast extended from her bicep all the way to her hand. Her elbow was bent, which is likely the position it will have to stay in until the cast is removed.

Kaia was pictured holding her phone up in front of her face with her right hand so that she could snap a mirror selfie. Her chin-length brunette hair had been pushed over to the side so that it added quite a bit of volume on top.

Kaia’s post included a photo of an X-ray of her wrist. However, the model didn’t share any details about her injury or exactly how it happened. In the caption of her post, she simply wrote that she “had a little accident.” She also assured her fans that she’s otherwise okay.

A large number of Kaia’s Instagram followers responded to her post by asking her how she hurt her arm. Model Delilah Belle Hamlin wanted to know if she fell down the stairs. However, Kaia hasn’t yet responded to any queries about her injury.

The comments section of her post was also flooded with sympathetic comments from fans wishing her a speedy recovery. A number of Kaia’s followers also couldn’t help but gush over how great she looked as she modeled her cast.

“Oh no hun! Quick recovery!! (Still cute tho!),” wrote model Maya Stepper.

“Nice bod bad break,” read another response to her post.

“It’s a good look though,” a third commenter remarked.

“That’s gonna be one interesting tan line!” quipped another fan.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kaia recently revealed that she gave herself a tiny tattoo because getting inked is one of her “favorite pastimes.” However, due to the coronavirus outbreak, she has been unable to go to a tattoo parlor. Unfortunately, her arm injury will also likely prevent her from partaking in certain activities she enjoys.