Hoda Kotb, Bud Foster And Other Alums Make Virtual Appearance At Virginia Tech Graduation

'You are embarking on this incredible life that’s ahead of you,' Hoda Kotb told the 2020 college graduates.

Today Show anchor Hoda Kotb made a surprise virtual appearance at the Virginia Tech graduation ceremony on Friday evening. Bud Foster and other alums also sent virtual messages. Although it was likely not the graduation that any of the students had planned for, it was still celebratory and uplifting, according to Collegiate Times.

Even though the graduation was virtual, the university tried to keep things as normal as possible by following its usual schedule. The ceremony began with the Virginia Tech Chamber Singers’ performance of the National Anthem, followed by an opening speech from Virginia Tech President Timothy Sands. Sands noted that as much as he wished the students could be gathered in person, he was impressed by their strength as a community.

Later on, Kotb made an appearance from her dressing room at the Today Show. Kotb graduated from Virginia Tech in 1986, having achieved a degree in broadcast journalism. She held a Virginia Tech hat up to the camera while addressing the graduates. She assured the students that even though they are missing out on a physical ceremony, that doesn’t lessen their achievement.

“You are embarking on this incredible life that’s ahead of you and you may have missed marking this milestone — but you still have the milestone. You are going to be graduates of the class of 2020,” she told them.

Foster, who is a former NFL player and coach, offered up a similar message of positivity.

“The Class of 2020 will always hold a special place in my heart. It’s the end of a dream of me coaching at Virginia Tech and the beginning of a new chapter for you,” he told the graduates.

Camille Schrier was another alum who made a virtual appearance. Schrier graduated from the university in 2018 and went on to compete in the Miss America competition. She was recently named Miss America 2020.

She commended the class of 2020 for standing strong and staying home in order to keep others safe in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

“You, the graduating class of 2020, have risen to your country’s historic call to service by staying home to save lives,” she said.

