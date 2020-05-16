Whitney Johns Shows Off Her Gym-Honed Curves In A Knotted Flannel Shirt & Bikini Bottoms

Whitney Johns took to her Instagram account on Saturday afternoon to share a racy new snap with her loyal fans. The model left little to the imagination as she revealed that she once had dreams of being the rodeo queen in her hometown of Boise, Idaho.

In the gorgeous photo, Whitney looked hotter than ever wearing a knotted flannel shirt. She left the garment unbuttoned to flaunt her cleavage, and pulled it up high on her midsection to showcase her flat tummy and gym-honed abs.

She also wore a pair of tan bikini bottoms that accentuated her curvy hips and tiny waist. Her long, lean thighs were also on full display in the pic. She accessorized the style with white polish on her fingernails and a jeweled navel ring.

Whitney stood with her back arched as she tugged at her bikini bottoms. She tilted her head to the side and gave a piercing stare into the camera.

Whitney wore her long, dark brown hair in a deep side part. She styled the locks in loose wavy strands that fell down her back and rippled over her shoulder.

She also opted for a full face of makeup. The glam application appeared to consist of soft pink eyeshadow and darkened brows, as well as mascara and thick black eyeliner.

She looked to highlight her face with a shimmering glow on her nose, chin, forehead, and under the eyes. She appeared to complete the application with pink blush on her cheeks and berry-colored lipstick on her plump pout.

Whitney’s 535,000-plus followers didn’t hesitate to share their love for the snap. The post earned more than 4,000 likes in less than an hour after it was uploaded to the platform. Fans also hit up the comments section with over 150 messages.

“So gorgeous,” one follower stated.

“Wow you look absolutely beautiful,” another admirer wrote.

“Those fierce eyes,” a third comment read.

“You define beauty,” a fourth social media user gushed.

The model has proven that she has no problem showing some skin in her racy online posts. She’s often seen sporting skimpy bathing suits, tiny tops, and sexy lingerie.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Whitney recently delighted her followers when she steamed up social media in a red bikini top and a pair of Daisy Dukes while she hung out on a boat. That post also proved to be a popular one. To date, the video has been viewed more than 43,000 times and racked up over 180 comments.