Donald Trump Calls On Mitch McConnell To Make Democrats ‘Pay A Big Price’ Over Russia Investigations

In the middle of a Saturday tweetstorm, President Donald Trump posted on Twitter that he wanted Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to make the Democrats “pay a big price” what they did to the country. Trump retweeted a post by Sean Davis of The Federalist who wrote an article calling for McConnell to punish his political rivals for what he called carrying out the “Russian hoax.”

In the retweet, Trump said Davis was right and that time was running out.

“Mitch, I love you, but this is 100% true. Time is running out. Get tough and move quickly, or it will be too late. The Dems are vicious but got caught. They must pay a big price for what they have done to our Country. Don’t let them get away with this!”

The crux of Davis’ post centered on what McConnell must do if he’s going to help the Republicans retain the majority in the Senate. The writer believes McConnell has been largely ignoring the “Russian hoax” and acting as though it didn’t happen. Davis, and Trump apparently believe it’s time for conservatives in Congress to launch full-scale investigations into what Democrats did and why the took action like launching an impeachment investigation against the president.

This is at least the second time in the last few weeks Trump has called for an investigation of Democrats. He’s been more vocal about wanting “the left” looked at after charges against retired general Michael Flynn were dropped by the justice department. Those charges were dropped despite the fact Flynn pleaded guilty to them in open court last year.

Since the case against Flynn was dropped, Republicans have said former President Barack Obama needed to be investigated for his role in “setting up” Trump’s one-time Director of National Intelligence. The current president fired Flynn as DNI early in his administration after it was revealed he lied to the FBI about his ties to foreign interests.

In the post addressed at McConnell, Trump included Senator Lindsey Graham’s Twitter account. Earlier this month, the president called on Graham to subpoena Obama to appear in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee and answer questions regarding the “unmasking” of Flynn.

Not only did Graham not commit to granting Trump’s request but he made a public comment that Trump should be careful what he wishes for, when it comes to making Obama talk about the issue in public.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this week, some analysts believe Trump’s continued attacks on Obama and other Democrats aren’t about supposed crimes being committed but because he feels the former president is more respected by the media and the public.