Devin Brugman Soaks Up The Sun In Red Thong Bikini

Devin Brugman sent temperatures soaring on social media after she posted a series of flirty photos of her soaking up the sun on Saturday. The model took to Instagram to share the post with her 1.3 million followers, and it was a smash hit.

The model’s update consisted of four pictures that featured her posing outdoors while she relaxed in what was presumably her yard. She struck a number of poses for the slideshow, which showed her from all angles. She looked relaxed as she posed on a towel, showing off her fabulous physique.

Devin rocked a red thong bikini for the photoshoot. She wrote in the caption, that the revealing swimsuit came from Monday Swimwear, a company she co-founded. The number had triangle-shaped cups and a plunging neckline that revealed her cleavage. The bottoms were a classic thong style that gave her the perfect opportunity to flaunt her booty. She paired the bathing suit with a large straw sunhat.

The model looked like she was ready to spend a day relaxing in the nice weather while enjoying a game or two of backgammon. Along with her towel and the game board, a tote sat beside her.

Devin showed off her backside in two of the snaps. She laid on her belly while she rested on her elbows. The snaps gave her followers a nice look at her derrière as well as her shapely legs.

In one snap, Devin was sitting up, showing off the front of her body in the bikini. She sat with her legs folded as she held her face to the sun with a smile on her face. The flirty pose showed off her slender waist and voluptuous chest.

Another snapshot showed a close-up of the towel, the board game and the tote. A camera and two glasses were also visible.

The post was hit, garnering more than 12,000 likes within an hour of her sharing it.

Devon kept the caption simple, tagging the swimwear company and adding flower emoji.

Her followers loved the vibes the post was sending out. Many even offered to play a game of backgammon with her. Others took a moment to rave over how good she looked.

“I need these vibes this weekend,” one Instagram user commented.

“Such a hottie!!” a second follower wrote.

“Can I be your cabana, suntan lotion, towel boy?” joked a third admirer.

“WoW absolutely stunning,” gushed a fourth fan.

Earlier this month, Devin recently looked smoking hot in a little black dress with a thigh-high slit.