Mathilde Tantot Flaunts Major Cleavage And Curves In Tiny Bikini And Tight Jeans

Mathilde Tantot sent fans around the world into a frenzy on social media after she posted a series of sexy snapshots of herself on Saturday, May 16. The bombshell took to Instagram to share the post with her 6.5 million followers, and it caught their attention within minutes.

The 25-year-old — who is of French and Persian descent — took center stage as she was photographed in a number of poses and angles for the slideshow, which consisted of three photos. Mathilde was snapped outdoors in nature and exuded a happy, yet sexy vibe as she cuddled her puppy. She kept her eyes closed and sported a pout in the first two images, whereas, the third image just featured her dog.

Her long, highlighted blond hair, which featured darker roots, was pinned back and did not appear to be styled as it cascaded down her back and over her shoulders in slight, natural-looking waves. Furthermore, Mathilde appeared to be fresh-faced for the snapshots, opting to show off her natural beauty. Despite her good looks, though, it was her killer curves that demanded the most attention in the images, as they were on display in a revealing ensemble.

Up top, she sported a brown bikini that featured gold accents and tied around her neck. The tiny top did not leave much to the imagination as it tightly hugged her full-figured assets and exposed an ample amount of cleavage, sideboob, and underboob.

Mathilde paired the swimsuit bra with a pair of faded blue jeans. The pants were very form-fitting as they showed off her curvaceous figure, particularly her hips and pert derriere. The jeans were also high-waisted, a design that drew attention to Mathilde’s tiny and flat core.

Mathilde did not include a geotag in the snapshot, leaving her location a mystery to fans. Meanwhile, in the caption, she expressed her adoration for her dog.

The slideshow was instantly a hit with Mathilde’s fan, amassing more than 162,000 likes in just the first 30 minutes after going live. Additionally, more than 400 users took to the comments section to drop their positive reaction on her enviable physique, her looks, and her outfit.

“So adorable,” one user commented.

“Very lovely, have a good day,” a second individual added.

“So cute,” a third admirer chimed in.

“Such a babe,” a fourth fan proclaimed.

Mathilde has posted a number of sizzling snapshots of herself on Instagram. On May 8, she shared an image of herself braless as she sported a skintight white T-shirt and floral shorts, per The Inquisitr. The update accumulated more than 740,000 likes.