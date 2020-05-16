Alexandra Cane Sizzles In Bright Red Lingerie On A Bed

Alexandra Cane likely caught the attention of many of her adoring fans with her newest Instagram share as she flaunted her toned bod in an eye-catching bright red lingerie set. She posed on a white bed, giving off flirty vibes.

Her bra had a classic cut and the bottoms of the cups were decorated with chic, vertical stripes. Her matching thong had the same stripe accents and thick straps that rested high on her hips. Her cleavage, toned abs, and curvy hips were left on full show.

She wore her hair down in a deep side part with luxurious curls at the bottom. She raised her left hand to her hair, and put her right hand on the side of the bed.

Alexandra gave a coy smile with her lips slightly parted. She sported a heavy makeup application that seemingly included lots of blush, long lashes, and silver eyeshadow with an additional dab of color on her inner lids. In addition, her accessories included small, silver hoop earrings, a circular charm necklace, and several gold bracelets on her left wrist.

Natural light from a window streamed into the room and left the model’s skin glowing. Plus, her tan was particularly hard to miss as she posed in front of a light-colored backdrop.

The shot has been liked over 30,000 times in the first two hours since it went live, and her admirers headed to the comments section with compliments.

“Wow!! Beauty!! Lady in red,” raved a follower.

Others responded to her caption as she alluded to her time on Love Island.

“Hundreds times hotter than a silly red car,” wrote another social media user.

“Darling Darling Darrrling….. he may have been more into a Ferrari but… never ever forget… you are a Koenigsegg CCXR Trevita, and one day the right man will love you like you deserve. I watched that date btw and i totally didnt see it as you getting pied, i was shouting at tv what the hell is wrong with him lol,” shared a third fan.

The model also tantalized her followers with another Instagram photo from a week ago. That time, she posed in front of a floor-length mirror for the selfie and tugged down her shorts with her right hand to show off part of her bare booty. She propped one leg forward and sported a pouty look as she gazed into the distance. Her outfit included a white, cropped t-shirt, light gray shorts, and a pair of socks.