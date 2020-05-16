Scott Disick Considering Checking Into Rehab Again After Leaving Colorado Facility

Scott Disick reportedly checked himself into a Colorado treatment facility before abruptly leaving after photos of him at the location leaked to the press. Now, according to a source, Disick is trying to figure out if there is a better rehab location for him to check into.

According to a source who spoke to E! News, Scott is “considering a few treatment facilities who are reliable.” He is apparently focused on finding a place without the details leaking to the media so that he can avoid what happened at the Colorado treatment center.

The insider claims that the father of four is still dwelling on the leak.

“Scott is still very upset and angry at what happened. He is trying to stay low key and isn’t leaving the house much,” the person said.

He “hasn’t figured out his next rehab move,” they added.

Scott checked into the All Points North Lodge in Colorado on April 28 because, as his lawyer Marty Singer reports, he has been struggling during the self-quarantine in California to deal with painful issues from his past. He denied that the Flip It Like Disick star had relapsed on drugs or alcohol, substances that he has struggled with on and off for years.

“Scott has been silently suffering for many years due to the sudden death of his mother, followed by the death of his father 3 months later,” Singer shared. “He did not check in for any alcohol or cocaine abuse.”

Both of Scott’s parents died suddenly in 2013.

But shortly after checking in and getting settled, images of Scott at the center popped on media sites, and he decided to leave and return home to Los Angeles, as The Inquisitr reported at the time. His lawyer also said that he planned to sue the facility for breach of privacy and violating his HIPAA rights.

His ex and mother to his children Kourtney Kardashian has reportedly been supportive of his decision and his current girlfriend Sofia Ritchie has been there for him at their home. Kourtney reportedly even offered to let the reality star to spend Mother’s Day with her and the kids.

Recent rumors suggest that Scott’s decision to enter rehab was partially based on urging from his girlfriend, who said that she might leave him if he didn’t reach out and get some help for his mental health issues. She reportedly turned to Kourtney for help with the situation.