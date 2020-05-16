Tana Mongeau Stuns In Tiny Bikini For A Trip To The Grocery Store

Tana Mongeau posted a new, nine-part photo series for her Instagram fans yesterday and chronicled her trip to the grocery store with her friend, Ashly Schwan. Tana rocked a revealing ensemble that included a tiny bikini, sweatpants, and notably, a black face mask.

She likely captivated her fans’ attention with the first image of the set as she opted for an eye-catching selfie in the skimpy bikini top. The image was taken in the car as she was presumably on the way to Whole Foods Market, and her cleavage was front and center.

Her colorful swimsuit featured many pastel tones and she wore her hair up in a high bun. Her makeup application seemingly included extra-long, dark lashes, silver eyeshadow, and a dab of blue liner on her lower lids. She accessorized with a pair of thick hoop gold earrings and a small charm necklace.

The next two snaps were of Tana in front of the grocery store and another of herself inside Whole Foods, as she tugged at her sweatpants and showed off her bikini bottoms in the former image. She was later photographed in front of the produce section and shared a picture while standing in front of spilled, cut pineapples on the floor.

Tana also shared a photo of herself showing off her bare booty in the parking lot, a selfie of herself and Ashly, and even posted two screenshots of articles that were written about her grocery store trip.

The series has proved to be fairly popular, and it has racked up over 701,600 likes so far. Many people stopped by to share their reactions, including model Abby Rao.

“Holy sh*t. DAY MADE,” she gushed, punctuating her message with the smiling face with heart-eyes emoji.

“Okay but did anyone else see all those immunity shots SIS U GOOD,” exclaimed a second admirer, and Tana responded.

“I am health,” she wrote.

Ashly also left a message.

“AHahahahahhahahahHAHAHAHA the guy with the cart watching us take pics,” she noted.

“Whenever you pop up in my feed it’s so different than everything else I follow it startled me Hahahaha I miss you and love you,” raved another social media user.

In addition, Tana shared another photo set a couple of days ago, that time posting two images. She wore an all-pink ensemble that included a tiny crop tank with a high neckline that left her underboob showing. She also sported sweatpants and an oversized, baggy jacket.