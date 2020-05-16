Vicky Aisha Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Plunging Pink Swimsuit

On Saturday, May 16, Australian model Vicky Aisha started off the weekend by uploading a suggestive snap for her 2.2 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

The photo showed the 28-year-old sitting on a gray couch. She arched her back and placed one of her hands on the side of her neck. Vicky gazed directly into the camera, with a small smile playing on her lips.

She flaunted her fantastic figure in a plunging pale pink swimsuit with lace-up detailing. The revealing one-piece showcased her ample cleavage, tiny waist, and curvaceous hips, much to the delight of her audience. Fans could also get a good view of her impressive tattoo collection. Vicky accessorized the sexy look with numerous silver earrings and her signature hoop nose ring.

For the photo, the tattooed model styled a pastel pink wig in pigtail braids. She enhanced her already gorgeous features with a full face of makeup. She made her beautiful blue eyes pop with what appears to be shimmering eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, and voluminous lashes. The application also seemed to feature sculpted eyebrows, highlighter, and nude lip gloss.

In the caption, the social media sensation implored her followers to express their admiration for Vicky’s ensemble by leaving pink heart emoji “in the comments.” She also encouraged fans to visit her OnlyFans account.

Unsurprisingly, the post’s comments section was soon flooded with pink hearts. Many of her admirers also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments.

“@vicky_aisha you are as beautiful as an angel,” wrote a fan.

“Absolutely love this look you look… you look like a fairytale princess @vicky_aisha,” added a different devotee.

“Omg! You look so amazing in pink hair I love it!” remarked another follower, adding a string of heart and heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“[You’re] beautiful I [l]ove you so much and [you’re] amazing,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Vicky engaged with her dedicated followers by replying to some of the comments. The provocative post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon amassed more than 8,000 likes.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the digital influencer has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in risque outfits that leave little to the imagination. Earlier this week, she uploaded a picture, in which she wore satin lingerie. That post has been liked over 50,000 times since it was shared.