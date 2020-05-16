New ‘RHONY’ Housewife Leah McSweeney Says ‘I Stand By It All’ Over Controversial #MeToo Criticism

Leah McSweeney has rapidly become a standout on the latest season of the Real Housewives of New York despite being a new face on the show. But her newfound fame has also brought back to light controversial comments that she has made in the past about the women involved in the #MeToo movement.

As the Daily Beast reported, McSweeney is standing by her comments and said that she meant every word.

McSweeney disputed Asia Argento’s claim that she was raped by Harvey Weinstein. She said that because Argento had previously been in a relationship with the convicted felon, the encounter that Argento said was non-consensual wasn’t rape.

“Calling this ‘rape’ is doing our society, including sexual-assault survivors, a disservice on so many levels,” McSweeney said shortly after Argento’s ex-boyfriend Anthony Bourdain died. “I was raped when I was 15 years old. I know a lot of women will accuse me of victim-blaming, but at some point we have to remove the impenetrable shield that one receives when she is considered a victim.”

She also accused Rose McGowan and Argento of using the movement, which encouraged women to speak out about sexual violence, to improve their own status.

McSweeney called the modern feminist movement “pathetic” and faced backlash for defending then-candidate Donald Trump in his battle against Hillary Clinton. She said that she appreciated Trump’s authenticity and felt Clinton was being fake. She also said that she didn’t believe the now-president actually believed his anti-Muslim sentiments and believed that he would tone down his language if he was elected.

McSweeney said in a recent interview that she doesn’t regret any of her comments.

“I’m not even sure if it’s a recirculation,” McSweeney said. “My views on things and where I stand is out there. And I stand by it all. Of course, people change their minds and things like that. My mind has not changed.”

McSweeney recently made headlines after it was revealed that she may have gotten her role on the hit show thanks to Bethenny Frankel. The two had a mutual friend who suggested that she should be on the show because Frankel had expressed a desire to see if she wanted to join the cast.

Frankel and McSweeney have never met, however, since the Skinny Girl mogul left the show before McSweeney started filming with the rest of the women for the 12th season, as The Inquisitr previously reported.