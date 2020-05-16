Khloe Terae Wows Fans Doing Yoga On The Beach In Tight Workout Gear

Khloe Terae is excited that some of the beaches in California are now open to the public. The model took to Instagram to show just how thrilled she was by uploading a snapshot that featured her showing off her fabulous figure as well as her flexibility while spending some time in the open air.

While the beaches were open, Khloe appeared to have at least portion of the beach all to herself as she performed some yoga. The geotag on the post indicated that she was on Malibu beach. The sun was shining and the sky was a clear blue. As the waves rolled a few feet away, bits of seafoam were visible on the sand. It looked to be a perfect day to be outside enjoying the view.

Khloe was creating her own spectacular view as she stretched. For her session, she wore a light blue, figure-hugging top that cut off just below her breasts. She teamed the top with a matching pair of shorts that had a high waistline and cut off just below her cheeks. She went with a casual style with her hair, wearing it up in a messy bun. She wore a few accessories that included a watch and some bracelets. She also appeared to be wearing a white polish on her nails.

The model’s post was a single picture that captured from the side as she performed a backbend with one foot in the air. With toes pointed, she flaunted her long, toned legs. The pose also showed off her pert derrière and ample bustline. Her flat abs were also visible, and because of the nature of the pose, her ribs were also visible. Her bronze skin also looked smooth in the sunlight.

In the caption, she wrote that she was happy that the beaches were finally open.

Dozens of her fans flocked to the comments section to compliment Khloe not only on incredible figure but her impressive yoga skills.

“Stunning beautiful sensational,” one admirer wrote.

“Perfect poise and balance,” a second Instagram user commented.

“Such a beauty,” gushed a third follower.

“Agile beauty with sexxiest [sic] abs legs booty soles n toes wow,” quipped a fourth fan.

The Canadian-born model has a body worthy of envy, and she does not seem to mind flaunting it from time to time. Just yesterday, she wowed her fans with a sexy update that featured her pulling on the strings of a skimpy bikini.