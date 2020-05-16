Kindly Myers Goes Full Bombshell In A Minuscule Crochet Bikini

Kindly Myers gave her 1.9 million Instagram followers something to talk about this weekend by showing off her killer physique in a stunning new upload.

The skin-baring snap hit Kindly’s page on Saturday afternoon and became an instant hit with her adoring fans. She was captured standing outside on the edge of a small pool with her back slightly arched and her arms stretched high above her head. A stunning view of the baby blue sky and mountains made up the scene behind her as she struck her pose, though there was no geotag provided to indicate the exact location of the shot. Her audience, however, did not seem bothered by the lack of information, as they were captivated by the model’s incredible bikini-clad figure instead.

Kindly went full bombshell in a teal, crocheted two-piece from designer Nikita Naomi that left very little to the imagination. The set left a copious amount of her bronzed skin on display and offered her fans an ample glance at her voluptuous assets as well. The tiny top boasted thin straps that showcased the model’s toned shoulders, while its plunging neckline left her decolletage completely bare. Its triangle cups provided minimal coverage to Kindly’s busty chest, exposing an eyeful of cleavage from nearly every angle.

The matching bottoms of the set were even more risque, covering up only what was necessary of the Playboy model’s curvaceous lower half. Its high-cut design allowed Kindly to show off her muscular thighs and pert derriere, which also appeared to be hanging out entirely due to the number’s cheeky style. The garment also featured a curved, string waistband that was tied in dainty bows on her hips to accentuate her taut tummy and abs.

A dainty navel ring appeared to be the only accessory added to the blond beauty’s look, ensuring that all eyes remained on her impressive figure. She tied her platinum locks up in a high ponytail that cascaded behind her back, and wore a full face of makeup to highlight her striking facial features.

One hour proved to be more than enough time for Kindly’s followers to shower the steamy shot with love. It has racked up over 4,600 likes within the short time span, as well as dozens of comments and compliments.

“Beautiful babe,” one person wrote.

Another fan called Kindly a “perfect hottie.”

“My oh my still breathtaking. Love this shot,” a third follower remarked.

“You are a work of art,” quipped a fourth admirer.

While Kindly’s bikini body is certainly a sight, the model seems to impress her fans even when rocking a more modest ensemble. Another recent upload saw her getting cozy in bed in a pink crop top and lounge shorts — a look that has earned over 3,000 likes to date.