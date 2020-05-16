Lauren Drain Puts On Makeup While Wearing A Skimpy Bikini In Latest Instagram Update

On Friday, May 15, American fitness model Lauren Drain uploaded a tantalizing video for her 3.8 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

The brief clip was filmed in what appeared to be a hotel room. A bed with a white duvet and an open suitcase could be seen in the background.

The registered nurse flaunted her fantastic figure in a skimpy string bikini that appeared to have a leopard-print pattern. The tiny two-piece left little to the imagination, much to the delight of her audience. Her ample cleavage, toned midsection, and pert derriere were put on full display. Lauren kept the sexy look simple and did not wear any accessories.

The video began with the mother-of-one standing in front of a mirror, with her body turned away from the videographer. Lauren stared at her reflection as she used a brow pencil to define her eyebrows. She focused on the task for a few moments before turning around to look at the camera. She then resumed doing her makeup.

For the video, the blond bombshell wore her long locks down in a slightly tousled style and opted to sport a minimal amount of makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine. The subtle application seemed to feature sculpted eyebrows, voluminous lashes, and highlighter.

The clip was paired with the song “KillaSound” by Laidback Luke.

In the caption, the social media sensation advertised her Summer 2020 Challenge which, according to her, “is 75% full.”

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon amassed more than 20,000 likes. Many of Lauren’s admirers also took the time to compliment her in the comments section.

“Looking really gorgeous and cute hun. Loving that long [blond] hair too hun. Xx,” wrote a fan.

“How awesome to just be able to walk around looking like that,” remarked a different devotee, adding both a fire and heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“Perfectly sculpted body!! Amazing!!” remarked another follower.

“Damn sweetie you are smoking hot,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, appeared to be rendered speechless by the photo and left a trail of emoji instead of words to express their admiration for the model.

Lauren has not yet responded to the comments.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the digital influencer has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her wearing risque ensembles.