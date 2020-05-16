Donald Trump Says ‘Radical Left Is In Total Command & Control’ Of Social Media, Vows To ‘Remedy’ Situation

On Saturday morning, President Donald Trump wrote a tweet threatening social media sites like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Google after claiming they were engaging in “illegal” activity and were controlled by the “radical left.”

“The Radical Left is in total command & control of Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Google. The Administration is working to remedy this illegal situation. Stay tuned, and send names & events. Thank you Michelle!” he wrote.

The message linked to a clip showing Michelle Malkin giving a speech about censorship, though the clip is no longer available on Twitter.

Malkin has claimed in the past that she has been censored by Facebook after one of her posts were removed by the social media giant. She also claimed that hosts like WordPress are also censoring people based on political ideology in an attempt to harm Trump’s chances of winning the 2020 election.

Trump and other Republicans have long said that they believe social media sites censor them for political reasons, and the White House launched a tool in 2019 that allowed people to report when they believe they’ve been wrongly censored. As of this reporting, the site no longer accepts submissions.

In 2019, as Business Insider reports, Trump said during a press conference that he believed that he didn’t have more followers at the time because social media sites blocked people.

“There’s no doubt in my mind that I should have millions and millions of people… but I know that we’ve been blocked,” Trump said. “People come up to me and say, ‘Sir I cannot follow you’ … They make it absolutely impossible.”

The president also vowed to meet with executives from various social media sites.

“I’m announcing that we will ask representatives of the major social media platforms to join me at the White House over the next month,” Trump said.

Since then, Trump met privately with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg in November, and prior to the press conference, he had sat down with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to discuss social media issues.

Trump didn’t offer any evidence for his claim on Saturday that people on the left were engaging in illegal activity on social media, nor did he expand on what exactly his administration was planning to do to remedy the situation.

Trump also tweeted on Saturday morning messages about the Russia investigation and his claim that the former administration was in on a conspiracy that he calls Obamagate to sabotage his run for president in 2016.