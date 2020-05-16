Allie Auton Flashes Her Pert Derriere In A Barely-There Blue Thong While Lounging In Bed: ‘Morning’

Australian model Allie Auton turned up the heat on her Instagram page today with a new snap that saw her showing some serious skin.

The social media sensation was seen lying stomach-down across her bed in the sizzling selfie image. She had her legs bent at the knee and rested her head in her hand, gazing at the camera in front of her with a sultry stare.

Allie’s 577,000 followers seemed to have been the first thing on her mind, as she hadn’t even gotten dressed yet before posing for the steamy shot. Still, the babe proved to be a total smokeshow in a skimpy, navy blue set of lingerie that left very little to the imagination and did nothing but favors for her killer curves.

Allie gave her audience an eyeful of her curvaceous backside in the barely-there ensemble that included a minuscule, navy blue thong. The garment covered up only what was necessary so as not to violate Instagram’s no-nudity guidelines, and featured a thin waistband that sat high up on her hips to accentuate her trim waist.

The blond bombshell’s panties were complemented by a matching bra that was equally as risque. It had thin straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders, as well as a low scoop neckline that exposed an ample amount of cleavage that nearly spilled out entirely. Her fans, however, hardly seemed bothered by the racy showing of skin.

Though Allie was not clothed, she did find the time to style her platinum tresses, which were straightened and perfectly parted in the middle. The model was also done up with a glamorous application of makeup that appeared to include a light pink lipstick, dark blush, and brown eyeshadow. She also seemed to have added black eyeliner and a thick coat of mascara along her lashes, making her piercing blue eye pop.

The “morning” selfie certainly seemed to captivate many of the star’s fans, who showed their adoration for the snap by liking it nearly 24,000 times. The post has also racked up over 300 comments since going live to Allie’s feed, many of which contained compliments for her stunning display.

“You look incredible! So gorgeous!!!” one person gushed.

Another fan said that Allie was “insanely beautiful.”

“Those eyes are amazing,” a third follower wrote.

“Perfection! WOW!” quipped a fourth admirer, who also added several heart-eyed emoji to the end of his comment.

Scantily-clad or not, Allie’s Instagram shares always seem to be popular with her fans. Another recent upload from the model saw her flaunting her lean legs and abs in a tiny crop top and white Daisy Dukes. The look proved to be a hit, earning more than 8,800 likes and 107 comments to date.