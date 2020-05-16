Andreane Chamberland Opts To Go Braless In Nothing But A Denim Jacket & Daisy Dukes

Andreane Chamberland took to her Instagram account on Saturday morning to share yet another racy update with her loyal fans. The model showed some skin while serving up sexy looks for the camera.

In the racy pics, Andreane looked smoking hot wearing nothing but a denim jacket and a pair of Daisy Dukes. She opted to go braless under the jacket, flaunting her abundant cleavage, flat tummy, and tiny waist in the process.

The matching denim shorts fit snugly around her curvy hips and put a spotlight on her killer legs. Her round booty could also be seen in the shots. She accessorized the look with a chain and pendant around her neck, rings on her fingers, and some white sneakers.

Andreane posed in an array of positions for the photos. She’s seen standing in front of her bed wearing a sultry expression on her face, as well as sitting with her knees bent while sticking her tongue out. She also stood with her backside towards that camera and a backpack over her shoulders.

Andreane wore her platinum blond hair parted in the center. She styled the locks in sleek, straight strands that fell down her back and brushed over the tops of her shoulders.

She also rocked a full face of makeup in the shots. The glam look appeared to consist of thick lashes and black winged eyeliner, as well as bold pink eye shadow and sculpted brows.

She looked to add a shimmering highlighter on her nose, chin, forehead, and under eyes. The application seemed to be completed with pink blush on her cheeks and light pink gloss on her full lips.

Andreane’s 514,000-plus followers went wild for the photos, clicking the like button more than 5,300 times within the first hour after it was published to her account. Fans also flooded the comments section with over 380 messages.

“So incredibly sexy,” one follower wrote.

“Wow you are so beautiful,” another stated.

“This post has made my day better,” a third social media user remarked.

” Wow gorgeous Andreane what a smokin hot, beautiful, blue eyed, blonde bombshell who could pick just one you’re so freakin seexxxy with such a smokin hot bod,” a fourth comment read.

The model doesn’t appear shy when it comes to showing off her fit figure in her online snaps. She’s often seen sporting racy bathing suits, scanty lingerie, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Andreane most recently thrilled her fans when she wore a black bikini with white trim. To date that post has earned more than 10,000 likes and over 400 comments.