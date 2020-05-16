Katelyn Runck Bares Cleavage & Flat Tummy In Minuscule Bikini By The Ocean

Katelyn Runck turned up the heat in a new post on her Instagram account on Saturday morning. The model shared a series of photos in which she rocked an all-black bikini as she posed by the ocean. Katelyn’s revealing swimwear did nothing but favors for her fit body and certainly drove fans wild.

The photos showed Katelyn posing in sand as the ocean water rolled onto the shore behind her. The images appeared to be masked in a blue filter, though fans could still see the sun shining down on Katelyn on a clear day. The rays washed over her tan skin and highlighted all her best assets.

Katelyn’s look included a triangle-shaped top with strings that tied around her neck and back. The low-cut neckline did little to contain the model’s ample cleavage, which spilled out at the center. In addition, the open-back concept revealed a bit of sideboob..

The top cut off at the base of Katelyn’s bust, so her flat, toned tummy was on show. She paired the bikini top with a matching U-shaped thong. The front of the bottoms remained low on Katelyn’s waist to show off her abs, while the sides came up high above her hips and drew attention to her hourglass figure. Her long, lean legs and pert derriere were fully exposed.

Katelyn did not wear any accessories with her outfit, but she did appear to be rocking some subtle makeup. Her glam appeared to include bronzer, highlighter, eyeliner, and a light pink lip gloss. She wore her long, black hair down in one photo, while the other image showed Katelyn’s hair up in a messy bun.

The first photo showed Katelyn laying in the sand and leaning back on her elbows. She arched her back in a way that accentuated her figure. In addition, the stretching caused her top to ride up slightly, revealing a bit of underboob.

The second image showed Katelyn on her knees as she flexed her abs and looked off-camera with a sultry gaze.

The post garnered more than 14,000 likes and just over 600 comments in a few hours, proving to be a hit with Katelyn’s fans. Her followers showered her in affection in the comments section.

“You’re forever gorgeous,” one fan said with heart-eye emoji.

“And what a beautiful sight you are. The beauty of the ocean view pales in comparison to you,” another user added.

Katelyn’s fans know that she can pull off any look. Earlier this week, she shared photos of herself sporting a gingham crop top that showed off some major underboob, which her followers loved.