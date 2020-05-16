Frank Bielec Dead, ‘Trading Spaces’ Star Dies Of Heart Attack At 72

Bielec passed away on Friday after suffering a heart attack on Thursday.

Frank Bielec is dead. News of the reality TV star’s death was reported by TMZ, who described his passing as the result of complications related to a heart attack. Bielec’s wife, Judy, said that he suffered a heart attack on Thursday and died in the hospital on Friday. He was 72. Bielec was one of the stars of Trading Spaces and an accomplished designer.

After his heart attack on Thursday, Bielec was taken to a hospital in Katy, Texas, and eventually transferred to a hospital in Houston for specialized treatment. Following his death at the Houston hospital on Friday, Judy said the surgeons cried because they couldn’t save him. TMZ reports that Bielec will be cremated, and there will no funeral service in his honor. His ashes will be placed on top of a fireplace in the home he shared with his wife.

Bielec Was A Designer On TLC’s Trading Spaces

A sad day for the TLC family as we learn of the passing of beloved Trading Spaces designer Frank Bielec. We will miss and remember him fondly, his quirky style and wonderful sense of humor. We share our love and condolences with the entire Bielec family at this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/D9cozQeDM2 — TLC Network (@TLC) May 16, 2020

On Trading Spaces, Bielec served as an interior designer, helping couples redesign one room on a tight, 48-hour timetable. The designer appeared on every season of the show, which aired its initial run from 2000 to 2008. He also appeared in the show’s reboot, which kicked off in 2018. In total, he appeared in 43 episodes of the series.

Since the news of his passing, former colleagues from the show have paid tribute to him. Vern Yip, another designer on the show, wrote on Twitter that Bielec knew how to bring laughs to any situation.

“Lovely Frank Bielec passed away today from complications following a heart attack. Funny, wise, nice, and talented, he always lent perspective and levity to every situation. Thanks you for always being kind to me. I will miss you dearly friend,” Yip tweeted.

Ty Pennington, who also worked on the show, tweeted that Bielec was one of the best human beings he had ever met. The official Twitter account for TLC also released a statement announcing Bielec’s passing, and said that he would be missed for his quirky style and wonderful sense of humor. They also passed their condolences on to his entire family.

Bielec Came To Interior Design Later In Life After Careers In Teaching And Floral Arranging

Before he launched a successful career on television, Bielec was an elementary schoolteacher. He taught art and social studies but eventually became disenchanted with the educational system because it prioritized testing over what he described as “experimental learning.”

After he stopped teaching, Bielec became a florist and would arrange flowers professionally for almost 20 years. He also received a master’s degree in the Fine Arts and was an accomplished artist. Eventually, Bielec opened a business with his wife called Mosey ‘n Me, which specialized in cross-stitching. His experience in the art world eventually influenced the designs he implemented on Trading Spaces.

Outside of his career, Bielec was also known to be an animal lover and rescued more than a dozen sugar gliders. According to TMZ, any wildlife that happened to wander onto his property would always be looked after and fed.