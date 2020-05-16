Kaitlyn Bristowe Reveals She Nearly Relapsed When Her Relationship With Shawn Booth Ended

Kaitlyn Bristowe was in a very dark place when she realized it wasn't going to work out between her and Shawn Booth.

Former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe is opening up about the dark mindset she was in when her relationship to Shawn Booth came to an end. The 34-year-old, who used to suffer with an addiction to valium, nearly relapsed during this difficult time due to the depression she was facing, she told Lauren Zima according to Entertainment Tonight.

Bristowe took on the lead of The Bachelorette in 2015 during which time she met and fell in love with Booth, a personal trainer. The pair got engaged at the end of the show and were together until 2018 when they called off their engagement and went their separate ways. Even though Bristowe now knows this was for the best, at the time she thinks she “definitely could have” relapsed.

“It probably wasn’t something that [was at] the front of my brain, thinking that way, because I like to think I’m stronger than that now, but at the same time it definitely could have,” Bristowe said of her struggle with drug abuse.

Bristowe was so heartbroken over the failed relationship that she longed for a way to take the pain away, she explained. Luckily, she was able to move forward without turning to drugs.

“When you’re that depressed, or that low, I feel like anything that makes you numb could be appealing. I can’t even remember what I was feeling in that moment, but I think that’s always a fear, to just go back into the darkest place of your life that you’ve ever been. I don’t think I would’ve let myself get there again, but I obviously have no idea.”

After things didn’t work out with Booth, Bristowe also found herself battling low self esteem. She recalled feeling herself stuck in place, feeling down on herself and unhappy with where she was in her life.

Luckily, Bristowe was able to heal from her failed relationship and move on. She is currently in a relationship with fellow Bachelor nation alum Jason Tartick. Now that she has recovered from this dark period, she is opening up more regarding these challenges in hope of showing people with mental battles that they can come out on the other side.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Bristowe first revealed her former problems with drug addiction earlier this month. She explained that she was prescribed valium by a doctor to help treat her depression but she had little understanding as to how it would nearly ruin her life. At one point during her addiction, Bristowe weighed a mere 93 pounds.